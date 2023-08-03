Thursday’s Everton News: Chermiti endorsement, Keane claim, Gray, Adams & De Winter latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

An experimental Everton Under-19 side led by Leighton Baines is off to a youth tournament in Germany. [RBM]

We’re expecting Youssef Chermiti on Merseyside anytime now for his medical, and it will hearten Blues to know that superstar Luis Figo has wholeheartedly endorsed the young forward. [Echo]

“I am a big believer in trying to improve the players we have got here. We have got some really good young players. You can talk about Jimmy Garner, Patterson, you can still talk about Dwight McNeil being a young man, Branthwaite has come back in from his loan spell.” - Assistant Manager Steve Stone has been talking about his plans to develop a number of the younger players in and around the first team squad. [EFC]

“It has been about fitness, sharpness, and being mentally and physically prepared for the season ahead. Since I have been at the club, we haven’t been as fit as what we are going to be in the next few weeks after we finish this pre-season. Hopefully that stands us in good stead.” - Michael Keane has been talking about the tough pre-season the manager Sean Dyche has been putting the players through. [Echo]

Everton have been interested in Juventus’ young defender Koni De Winter, but it looks like the Italian side will insist on a permanent buy clause put into any loans this summer. [Inside Futbol]

The Everton Women side have made their third addition of the summer, with midfielder Emma Bissell joining Brian Sorensen’s side. [EFC]

A message from EB.11 pic.twitter.com/b7uXTGFtdS — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) August 2, 2023

It doesn’t look likely that club captain Seamus Coleman will be available for the first game of the season in just over a week, but he does insist that his recovery is going ‘to plan’. [Echo]

Demarai Gray has agreed personal terms with Fulham, and could well be in their lineup for the Cottagers visit to Goodison Park in the first weekend of the new season. [Football Insider]

Everton continue to be linked with Southampton striker Che Adams, but it looks like AFC Bournemouth have made the first move for the forward. [TeamTalk]

