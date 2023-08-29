Tuesday’s Everton News: Beto announced, Iwobi interest, investment latest, United reject Maguire loan bid

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Udinese striker Beto has completed his Everton medical successfully and should be announced soon. The player should be available for the Blues’ Carabao Cup Second Round game at Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday if Sean Dyche chooses to utilize him. [RBM]

The Beto announcement should be imminent on Tuesday.

Not expecting any announcement tonight — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 28, 2023

Reports are suggesting that there are at least three groups currently trying to either buy or buy a stake in Everton. Some insiders at the club feel that 777 are now the favourites to do a deal. [Give Me Sport]

Club insider Alan Myers did say that he thought it was down to two parties.

Everton 0-1 Wolves: Three Takeaways | When Will the Goal Drought End? https://t.co/uhUt6269rH via @rbmersey — Kevin Dyer (@nebula1979) August 28, 2023

Demarai Gray’s move from Everton to Al-Shabab could collapse due to changes to the club’s boardroom. Sky Sports News understand that another Saudi club is ready to offer Gray a deal if his current offer falls through. [Sky Sports]

Looks like there's interest from Fulham and other places for Alex Iwobi - if he won't sign another deal surely the Blues have to sell to recoup something.

Fulham and two other clubs in for Alex Iwobi, one PL club and one from abroad, no agreements yet — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 29, 2023

The links to Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana continue:

“I think Sulemana is likely to be a loan. So, on that basis, I wouldn’t say what’s happened with Che Adams is likely to hold that up or be a problem. They were able to negotiate fairly smoothly over Mason Holgate’s loan in the other direction. So, I don’t think the Adams situation should make a difference here really. “If they were able to get Sulemana on loan I think that’s not a not a bad option really. Funds are so limited that being able to get someone who should be a ready-made Premier League option, for very little immediate outlay, is probably the kind of deal that Everton are looking for.” [GiveMeSport]

Michael Ball shares his thoughts on Everton’s defeat to Wolves and the issues he believes are holding the team back. [Echo]

Manchester United have turned down an approach from Everton to sign Harry Maguire on loan. [Metro]

Jordan Pickford has made the list for this weekend’s saves of the week. [Sky Sports]

Do think calm heads needed after the first three games.



Expectation was another relegation battle this season. We're still waiting for signings & have lost players to injuries already.



Despite all of that (small sample size obv) this isn't a team that looks doomed this season. pic.twitter.com/5ukTupin6E — Michael (@greenallefc) August 27, 2023

