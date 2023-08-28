Monday’s Everton News: Beto, Elvedi & Gray latest, Norwegian youngster linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

(Prospective) New signing Beto should be announced (hopefully) some point this week. [RBM]

With the transfer deadline approaching rapidly, the Blues have been linked with 26-year-old Swiss defender Nico Elvedi. [RBM]

Forbes writer Zak Garner-Purkis took a dive into Everton’s slow start this season. [Forbes]

Paddy Boyland also looked at the Blues’ historically horrible start to the campaign. [The Athletic (paywall)]

It looks like we should be hearing some news on Demarai Gray’s future soon.

More on Gray exclusive story. #EFC and Al Shabab agreed on deal one week ago, agreement was almost done also on player side in last 48h.



Now with recent changes in Al Shabab board, process has slowed down — and one more Saudi club is showing interest in Gray. Up to Al Shabab. https://t.co/61UHKhZ0sh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

Everton rumoured to be interested in 16-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan. [The Boot Room via VG]

“We need to be more clinical and believe more that we can score goals that win games. At the moment it is difficult to take. We need to stand together. The team have the right mentality, but the Premier League is ruthless and we need to be more clinical in both boxes and win games. We have two important games through the week before the [international] break. We need to be ready to play and get back our confidence,” says midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

The family and friends of Michael Jones gathered at Goodison Park to release blue balloons in his honor. [EFC]

