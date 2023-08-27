Sunday’s Everton News: Blues lose again, Adams held out, Beto medical scheduled

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton once again controlled a game at Goodison Park against a beatable opponent, and then did everything but score only to be stung late on, again, losing 1-0 to Wolves to remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. [EFC]

Player grades from yesterday’s debacle as Jarrad Branthwaite had a good game but there were many who were just average. [Echo]

“I can’t keep going on saying we have played well again, we have, we’ve made quality chances today but you have to take them and take responsibility for that.

“Their keeper ended up man of the match, it was the same against Fulham. We give them the chance to save things they shouldn’t be saving. That’s what we have got to change because a lot was right today.” - Sean Dyche’s frustration was palpable for most of the fanbase. [EFC]

Dyche is not wrong though.

The top two individual performances in the Premier League this season according to SofaScore pic.twitter.com/ZWTuYAk9e3 — luke (@louorns) August 26, 2023

Che Adams was not in Southampton’s squad yesterday, with coach Russell Martin indicating that he was held out of the squad as transfer negotiations go on, and the forward has been offered a new three-year contract by the Saints too. [Echo]

Apparently Udinese have allowed Beto to travel to Merseyside on Sunday for a medical, with the two clubs having agreed to a deal just under €35 million.

Beto to Everton, here we go! Agreement in place for fee in excess of €30m but under €35m clause, as revealed earlier today #EFC



Beto will travel to Merseyside tonight in order to complete medical on Sunday.



Udinese accepted the proposal, now time for formal steps. pic.twitter.com/Uf1vcxTK26 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

Despite the chatter about strikers Adams and Beto, the Blues retain an interest in Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Everton and OGC Nice have an interest in Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. So far in discussions, verbal #EFC offer (approx £22m) has not been accepted. #SaintsFC valuation of £30m for Ghana international. Seen as player to fill void if Demarai Gray leaves @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2023

