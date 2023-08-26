Everton vs Wolves: Starting Lineups | Branthwaite, Danjuma & Dobbin start

Starting Lineups
Everton
Sean Dyche rings the changes and Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma all start.
Today's Toffees! #EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/wOnfjaf67m— Everton (@Everton) August 26, 2023
Wolves
✌️ Two changes from #WOLBHA.— Wolves (@Wolves) August 26, 2023
➡️ Bueno & Hwang into the XI.
How we line-up to face @Everton.
@AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/2yJwOQhAem
Preview
Everton take on Wolves with the Premier League’s bottom two sides still yet to record a point in this current campaign. Both sides face different pressures but at the same time the threat of relegation hangs over the two teams even with a relatively weak batch of promoted sides.
This has been a week from hell for Sean Dyche with all the new injuries and transfer failings come home to roost over the last few days coupled with negotiations with minor investor MSP falling through. His counterpart Gary O’Neil has had a relatively quiet week leading up to the game with key man Matheus Nunes suspended for this game thanks to a temperamental sending off even as continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchday 3
Date and start time: Saturday, August 26th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 39,572
Weather: 62°F/17°C, showers, 73% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Radio: evertontv
Live stream: Fubo, , ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game
*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.
Information from LiveSoccerTV.com
Last Meeting
The Blues have not done well at home the last two times they’ve played Wolves. The last time was a 2-1 defeat on Boxing Day, with the Blues being egged on by the vociferous home support to find a late winner and a spurious turnover leading to a lightning counter attack for the visiting team to steal a win instead. Everton only scored twice last season against Wolves, with both goals coming from Yerry Mina, who no longer wears the royal blue.
In fact, the last Everton player to score against Wolves who is still on the current squad is.. Michael Keane, getting the winner in a 2-1 win under Carlo Ancelotti at an empty Molineux back in January 2021.
Loading comments...