Everton vs Wolves: Starting Lineups | Branthwaite, Danjuma & Dobbin start

Starting Lineups

Everton

Sean Dyche rings the changes and Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma all start.

Wolves

Preview

Everton take on Wolves with the Premier League’s bottom two sides still yet to record a point in this current campaign. Both sides face different pressures but at the same time the threat of relegation hangs over the two teams even with a relatively weak batch of promoted sides.

This has been a week from hell for Sean Dyche with all the new injuries and transfer failings come home to roost over the last few days coupled with negotiations with minor investor MSP falling through. His counterpart Gary O’Neil has had a relatively quiet week leading up to the game with key man Matheus Nunes suspended for this game thanks to a temperamental sending off even as continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 3

Date and start time: Saturday, August 26th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 62°F/17°C, showers, 73% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, , ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues have not done well at home the last two times they’ve played Wolves. The last time was a 2-1 defeat on Boxing Day, with the Blues being egged on by the vociferous home support to find a late winner and a spurious turnover leading to a lightning counter attack for the visiting team to steal a win instead. Everton only scored twice last season against Wolves, with both goals coming from Yerry Mina, who no longer wears the royal blue.

In fact, the last Everton player to score against Wolves who is still on the current squad is.. Michael Keane, getting the winner in a 2-1 win under Carlo Ancelotti at an empty Molineux back in January 2021.