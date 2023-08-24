Thursday’s Everton News: MSP deal collapses & updates on Gray, Branthwaite, Balde, and Kean

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

What to Watch

The Toffees have been plunged further into crisis with news that American firm MSP capital has withdrawn from investment talks for a minority stake. [RBM]

Everton remain locked in talks with Southampton over a deal for Che Adams. [Echo]

In a day and age when footballers change clubs frequently, it is nice to recognise loyalty when it happens. A beautiful eulogy for Andy Rankin, Everton’s goalkeeper in the 60’s and 70’s who has passed away. [RBM]

Everton have been dealt a transfer blow as Wilfried Gnonto is now set to ‘stay’ at Leeds United. James Savundra shared that Wilfried Gnonto held talks with manager Daniel Farke and chief executive, Angus Kinnear after he handed in a transfer request. [HITC]

"I think about what could have been for me at Everton a lot, to be honest. My mentality and style of play was a perfect fit. The club’s values are what make it so special. They are not like some fans of other clubs."



My Everton #100 with @hummel1923 ✍️ Muhamed Bešić — Everton (@Everton) August 23, 2023

Liverpool may have to play their Merseyside derby at home to Everton at a capped capacity of 50,000 - well below the 61,000 capacity - due to construction delays. [Mirror]

According to Eindhoven's Dagblad and Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven has not given up hope of signing Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. [Football Oranje]

A great interview with the recently retired Everton Legend Jimmy Martin:

Seamus Coleman has issued a fresh injury update as he continues his rehabilitation from the knee injury he picked up last season. [Echo]

The president of Al-Shabab is hopeful that his club will soon sign Everton winger Demarai Gray. The Saudi Arabian side are in advanced talks with the Blues over a deal for Gray. Should an agreement be reached, it will then be up to the 27-year-old to decide whether he wants to move to Riyadh. [Echo]

Villa and Everton had the same number of touches in the opposition penalty area, yet the final score was 4-0. https://t.co/JPxrc9T5yl — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) August 22, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has spoken of his disappointment that his side will be without Matheus Nunes for Saturday’s game against Everton. [Echo]

Fulham have approached Juventus over a deal for former Blue, Moise Kean as they look to sign a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic. [Evening Standard]

What’s On TV?

Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifiers continue.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Away Kit

Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season, and it's back to the 90s!

The new kit is a nod to two of the more iconic kits from that era.

Use code 'EVEFREESHIP' for free shipping in the UK, one week only. #EFC https://t.co/fZWWlVlM6s — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook