MSP withdraw from Everton investment talks

Just one normal day of Everton, that’s all I ask.

The Toffees have been plunged further into crisis with news that American firm MSP capital has withdrawn from investment talks.

MSP signed an exclusivity agreement in May over a proposed £150m investment that would eventually become a 25% equity stake. £100m of that was to go towards the new stadium in the hope that it would then unlock financing to cover the remaining £250m of the build cost. The rest would provide some vital working capital for the club, including transfer spending. They also planned to take up two places on the board, providing fresh leadership and direction as well as investment. Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Graeme Sharp and Grant Ingles resigned from the board in anticipation of the deal, with Bill Kenwright staying on as chairman to oversee the transition.

However, with that exclusivity period now over the deal is off, as first reported by the Athletic.

The report states that another one of Everton’s lenders, Rights and Media Funding Limited, have blocked the deal under the terms of their loan, which means they can demand repayment of its debt before the club takes on any further borrowing.

The one bit of good news is that MSP will still be going ahead of the £100m loan, but it is just a normal loan rather than equity. However, it is not known whether this will be enough to unlock further funding for the stadium, potentially leaving a £250m shortfall, and the club has been deprived of vital working capital.

The collapse of the deal leaves all sorts of questions and only adds to the impression of a club in crisis. Funds are already extremely tight and you wonder whether any proposed transfers lined up before the deadline may now fall by the wayside.

After back-to-back relegation near misses and two defeats with no goals scored to start the season, the prospect of finally dropping into the Championship is now very real. Going down with mounting debts, an inadequate squad and half-built stadium would potentially be catastrophic to the club’s future.

The one positive may well be that this will convince Farhad Moshiri that he has no choice but to sell the club, rather than just seek an equity partner. The Athletic and Sky Sports report that Moshiri has resumed talks with other parties, the worry is who they are.

Talk of 777 Partners reviving their interest in the club has inevitably returned, but they have a questionable track record. It could be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire.

It is just the latest blow to a weary fanbase worn down by years of failure and mismanagement. The supporters have done wonders to rouse themselves for the fight over the last two seasons. But there is only so much they can do if the upper echelons of the club is in chaos.

The short-term hope is that a siege mentality can inspire some positive results on the pitch and lift them away from the table, easing some of the immediate pressure. Then it is a case of crossing our fingers and hoping some sort of deal can be done to complete funding of the stadium and get the club back on some sort of secure footing.

If not, the consequences could be dire.