Wednesday’s Everton News: Gnonto back in training, Balde price tag, Ekitike & Tanganga latest

A brilliant memoir of Andy Rankin, the former Everton goalkeeper who passed away earlier this week, from our Geoff Blunt who grew up getting compared to him and eventually had to change his playing position because of that! [RBM]

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has returned to training which likely means his standoff with the side is now over, having repelled Everton’s attempts to sign him. Meanwhile, the player’s agent speaking to local media accused the club of blocking any transfer requests for the player. [Echo]

“Obviously, the main thing is the result and how the team has performed. So that was disappointing. But on a personal note, I didn’t feel out of place when I was out there. That’s a positive. But now I need to keep improving and getting more minutes.” - Lewis Dobbin has been talking about his appearance against Aston Villa last weekend. [EFC]

A round-up of how Everton’s youngsters Stanley Mills and Harry Tyrer out on loan did last weekend. [EFC]

The going has been pretty grim for Everton’s youth sides as well, with the Under-21s and Under-18s remaining winless as well. [RBM]

Interesting tidbit here about PSG striker Hugo Ekitike, and that there is a rift between Everton’s Board over the player. [Football Transfers]

Meanwhile, it does appear that the player is still in play for the Blues despite interest from AC Milan, Lyon and West Ham. [Le Parisien, via Sport Witness]

Mama Balde is available from Ligue 2 outfit Troyes for £6.85 million, even as Manchester United are being linked with the player. [Yorkshire Live]

The Blues are (belatedly) looking to improve their defence and are being linked with Tottenham Hotspur reject Japhet Tanganga with Inter Milan and Luton Town also interested in the defender. [Inter Live, via Sport Witness]

You never want your team to be the Premier League crisis club of the week, but Everton rooted to the bottom of the table has certainly taken on that mantle. [Mirror]

