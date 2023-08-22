Tuesday’s Everton News: Villa fallout, Adams, Balde & Hudson-Odoi latest, Calvert Lewin fracture

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Fulham face renewed competition for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after Everton and Nottingham Forest entered the race to sign the winger. [Standard]

Everton have been joined by clubs in Ligue 1 and the German Bundesliga in the race to sign Troyes striker Mama Balde. [talkSPORT]

Michael Ball gives us his thoughts on the Villa debacle:

“I remember during my time as an Everton player, my captain, Gary Speed, ran past me and tackled my man. In the split second in which that happened, it was the biggest wake-up call I could have had. The fact that one of my team-mates ran past me and tackled my man embarrassed me and from that moment on I made sure it never happened again. However, no one is doing that for Everton at the moment. No one is stepping up and taking responsibility, as well as setting the standards required in the process.” [Echo]

BBC head writer Phil McNulty is pointing the blame at the Everton board for the current situation:

A crisis - if it can actually be called one after only two games - created by those at the top at Everton, chiefly owner and chairman, who appear to have learned nothing and changed nothing from the crises of the previous two seasons that almost ended in relegation. https://t.co/1sYsf5HXHR — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) August 21, 2023

Amadou Onana shone a light on an alarming issue. After the heavy 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa, he unveiled a screenshot revealing the depths to which some ‘fans’ can stoop – a deeply disturbing racist message. [EPL Index]

The club immediately addressed the abuse in a post on Twitter, much like they did after the opening day defeat against Fulham when Neal Maupay was the target. [EFC]

Sky Sports has issued a statement after viewers took issue to comments made during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton, saying they have reminded commentators of their “responsibilities” regarding inappropriate comments about the black armbands that Everton players and staff were wearing on Sunday. Everton fans have often expressed their surprise at how Andy Hinchcliffe in particular seems to relish belittling his former club. [Mirror]

Everton talks with Leeds over a deal for Wilfried Gnonto have reportedly 'collapsed'.



Latest #EFC transfer news. https://t.co/C7GB2Y9iLU pic.twitter.com/EZASx2xRx5 — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) August 21, 2023

The latest on Che Adams according to journalist Paul Brown:

“It looks like Everton probably will get Adams. I think they’ve obviously been trying to find a deal for him for quite a long time. He’s been on their radar for many months. “It looks like Southampton are willing sellers, and it’s not too far away from being done now, so I think Everton are likely to have a new number nine coming in which is good in a number of ways.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sustained a fractured cheekbone in yesterday’s defeat to Aston Villa and has been placed under the Football Association’s concussion protocol. [BBC]

Everton Women will take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield once again this season. The Barclays Women’s Super League fixture will take place on Sunday 15 October at 2pm, with the kick-off time subject to change if the game is selected for TV broadcast. [EFC]

What to Watch

The final qualifying round of the Champions League begins with Rangers hosting PSV.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Away Kit

Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season, and it's back to the 90s!

The new kit is a nod to two of the more iconic kits from that era.

Use code 'EVEFREESHIP' for free shipping in the UK, one week only. #EFC https://t.co/fZWWlVlM6s — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook