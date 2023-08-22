Everton Women’s World Cup Roundup: Sweden claim third place over Australia

Nathalie Bjorn completed a full 90 minutes as she helped Sweden claim third place of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Fellow Blue Hanna Bennison was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 win as was teammate-turned-opponent Clare Wheeler, who could only watch from the sidelines as Australia had to settle for fourth spot.

Despite the competition ending in defeat for the Matildas, fourth place represents their highest ever finish in the World Cup and gives Tony Gustavsson’s side more than hope to build on for the future.

That being said, the co-hosts were no match for their opponents, as a Kosovare Asllani’s stunning second-half strike followed Fridolina Rolfo’s 30th minute penalty, after a VAR check adjudged that Claire Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius.

Sweden’s victory is the nation’s fourth bronze medal at the World Cup, having been semi-finalists on five occasions. The Blågult topped their group and produced a dogged display to eliminate the then defending champions before an excellent showing secured victory over a dangerous Japan.

In the end only eventual winners Spain handed Peter Gerhardsson’s side their only defeat, in a campaign that will be reviewed with real optimism with a sprinkling of disappointment.

Australia can also feel optimistic, their semi-final defeat to runners-up England drew 11.15 million viewers, making the game the most watched TV event in the country’s history. An even more impressive stat when football is not considered the country’s number one sport.

Not at the moment, anyway!

In total, eight Everton Women players representing five nations competed on this year’s world stage. With varying degrees of success and playing time, the experience cannot be underestimated and Brian Sorensen will be looking forward to welcoming back his World Cup heroes as he gears up for the new WSL season.