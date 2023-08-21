Monday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin & Iwobi injury updates, Adams negotiations, Gray to Saudi talks

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton were hammered handily 4-0 away at Aston Villa to slip to the bottom of the Premier League table after just two games of the new season. Recap and reaction, if you can stomach it. [RBM]

The Toffees lost both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi yesterday, though the news might be somewhat positive on the former, but pretty bad on the latter.

“Dom didn’t go off with concussion; he had a knock on the cheekbone and a bit of blurred vision so we’re checking it properly. “Alex we’re waiting on, but it looks like a hamstring injury. Dom, we’re hoping it’s just a knock. With Alex, it’s unusual for hamstrings to settle down very quickly so he’s likely to be out — but I don’t know yet.”

Dominic Calvert Lewin via IG.



You’ll be back, Dom pic.twitter.com/Y9j2c20PB0 — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) August 20, 2023

Social media and Villa Park’s away end sounded similar yesterday after DCL went off injured.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dad via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/TRawqaw4ip — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) August 20, 2023

Sean Dyche admitted that his side were definitely second best everywhere on the pitch yesterday. [EFC]

Meanwhile, Everton’s search for a striker continues in earnest with Che Adams conversations reportedly progressing. The Blues have apparently made a second offer of £15 million for the 27-year-old, though on the basis of yesterday’s hiding they probably need to replace half the squad.

No full agreement for Che Adams as of yet. Clubs still talking right now and both keen to find a solution, talking over deal structure. #EFC #SaintsFC — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) August 20, 2023

Could the Toffees somehow better their financial situation through a sale of Demarai Gray? Fulham and Crystal Palace have been mentioned, but it does look like Saudi club Al Shabab could be willing to throw some bigger money Everton’s way.

Excl: Al Shabab reach verbal agreement in principle with Everton to sign Demarai Gray. #EFC



Deal only agreed club to club at this stage — as Saudi sources confirm.



Al Shabab will now start talks also on personal terms — up to Demarai’s decision. pic.twitter.com/DUlVkmQA2x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

