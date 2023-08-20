Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Live | Iwobi off injured, Maupay on, Bailey scores

Live Blog

59’ - Danjuma has looked lively since coming on and the Blues win a corner. Headed on, falls to an unmarked Maupay who has his shot from point-blank range saved by Martinez, before the rebound is blocked too. 336 days since he last scored a goal, the commentators remind us.

57’ - Watkins almost makes it four as he runs in diagonally in front of Keane, but puts the ball past Pickford’s outstretched leg and the far post, before inadvertently stomping on the goalie’s foot for good measure.

53’ - Maupay sets Danjuma up for the shot, deflected wide for a corner. Garner into the box, Tarky heads over.

50’- Villa meanwhile win a corner from a deflected shot. Taken short, this time Tarkowski can head away.

Keane makes a mess of his clearance from the quick throw and it comes to Bailey who nutmegs Pickford, 3-0 to the hosts.

49’ - It’s only getting worse for the Blues as it now looks like Iwobi has pulled his left hamstring. He’s walked off on his own power, but he looks distressed and has gone to the changing room. Neal Maupay has come on for him, so it will likely be Danjuma going to the wing.

47’ - Looks like a 4-1-4-1; Onana in the holding role in front of the backline, Dobbin, Doucoure, Garner and Iwobi in front of him and Danjuma up top.

46’ - A change at the break, with Lewis Dobbin on for Idrissa Gueye, that should be a change of shape as well.

Dobbin immediately in the thick of things, nutmegs Cash but the ball runs out before he can cross it.

Halftime Thoughts - Sean Dyche and his players got nothing. They look amateur and have been completely outclassed by a well-drilled, attacking side and should consider themselves utterly lucky they haven’t shipped half a dozen goals.

45+8’ - Gueye brings down McGinn on a three-on-three break, booked.

There’s the halftime whistle, one of the worst halves of football we’ve seen the Toffees play in the last few seasons.

45+6’ - Garner drawn into the middle and again Digne in acres of space, overhits his cross this time.

Young finally wins a duel against Diaby, and was needed or else the forward would be one-on-one against Pickford.

45+4’ - Keane takes a foul on the halfway line that was needed before his man broke away in space, goes in the book.

45+3’ - Now Patterson gets into space, but his cross is hammered and nowhere near a blue shirt. So much learning yet for the youngster. Meanwhile, you expect Seamus Coleman will go straight back into the line-up.

45+1’ - Danjuma finds himself in space on the right, narrow angle, instead of trying to cut it back into the box fires it straight at the goalie, saved for a corner.

The corner is decent, but Villa regain possession.

44’ - Tarkowski got a great diagonal to Danjuma who held up the ball long enough to get support. Cross eventually makes it into the box, cleared and then Onana’s naive header back into the box is straight at the goalie.

There will be nine minutes added on, 20% of the first half, lol.

39’ - Digne showing why Everton were wrong to let him leave. From a deep freekick he puts the ball back into the six-yard box, and two Villa players cannot make contact and the chance is wasted. Everton defenders you ask? Where?

Watkins clattered into the post there, but stands up and hobbles away.

37’ - DCL will be coming off for certain now, his right cheek is so swollen he can barely see out that eye, and Arnaut Danjuma is coming on for him.

34’ - Whew! Digne delightful cross, Diaby with a thunderbolt of a volley that Pickford can just about push onto the post!

The corner is taken short again and flashed across the goal and the Blues survive. Emery has the beating of Dyche tactically in every sense so far.

30’ - The last few minutes have just been Everton hoofing crosses into the Villa box with only one blue shirt there.

26’ - Young wins a corner on the left, Iwobi to take. Martinez takes it in heavy traffic.

We’re at the 26th minute mark and applause across the ground for Michael Jones, the construction worker who passed away this week at the Bramley-Moore ground.

Villa almost take advantage through Diaby down the right again, but they dally and the shot is straight at Pickford.

22’ - Patterson has to intervene and it’s a Villa corner, short again, put back into the box and Taylor says penalty! Ball headed down towards Pickford, Watkins gets a touch on it and the goalie comes out and misses the ball and gets the man, and no doubt there, VAR confirming it.

Pickford wasting time with Luiz to take, and the England #1 has been booked. Luiz scores, Blues are in deep trouble with just a quarter of the game gone, 2-0 to Villa.

Douglas Luiz finds the bottom corner! pic.twitter.com/4tnZ2HsxvN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Aston Villa were awarded a penalty and doubled their lead after this foul on Jordan Pickford in the box.



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/J98zNsbecJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 20, 2023

20’ - James Garner on the right is starting to be a defensive problem. Lost his man for the only goal of the game last weekend, and did the same there again.

18’ - Villa have threatened down their right, and it’s a goal this time. Diaby running at Young has looked dangerous, and this time his cutback is met well by McGinn who is not picked up by any blue shirts and he hammers home on the volley, 1-0 to Villa.

John McGinn fires home for Villa! pic.twitter.com/1zwswEbZis — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

John McGinn smashes it into the net and Villa are 1-0 up!



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/IKLVfltvWx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 20, 2023

14’ - Young wins the ball in the middle and is setting off on a run against his former side, Luiz tugs him back and goes in the book.

Promising freekick for the Blues, Onana wide open in a deep position to head back across the goal, and Taylor blows the whistle for a foul that only he saw.

13’ - Everton are pressing Villa up high, which comes with some risk and certainly some reward too.

9’ - Delightful ball into the box at the second time of asking by Doucoure, Martinez comes out to gather and Calvert-Lewin clatters into him, and both players are down! The ice-pack is out for DCL’s cheek, no cuts or breaks that we see.

5’- Luiz runs into Doucoure’s arm.. and it’s given a foul on the hosts!

2' - Digne shot, blocked by Garner for a corner. Taken short, results in another one, also taken short. Comes to nothing.

1' - Referee Anthony Taylor starts us off!

We're about to get underway in the most played fixture in English Football League history with these two sides playing each other for the 211th time, every one of those games in the top flight.

Starting Lineups

Everton will have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting, with fellow forward Arnaut Danjuma on the bench.

Our starting XI to face Villa pic.twitter.com/hGgeGTYsnS — Everton (@Everton) August 20, 2023

Hosts Aston Villa have former Blue Lucas Digne starting.

Preview

Everton travel to Aston Villa for their first away test of the new Premier League season, having dominated the game last week against Fulham and doing everything else but score in that home defeat. The more things change the more they stay the same, it feels like.

The Blues picked up one win, five draws and three losses away from home after Sean Dyche took on the job at Goodison Park last season and the game against Unai Emery’s side is a solid test against a deeper squad that will be playing in Europe this season.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 2

Date and start time: Sunday, August 20th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 p.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Villa Park, Birmigham, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 69°F/21°C, partly cloudy, 12% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last trip to Villa Park was a 2-1 loss with the only Blues goal scored by Lucas Digne, an own goal that is as the Frenchman had already completed his switch to Villa by then. Villa have owned the Blues for some time now, with Everton winless in the last eight games against them, with two draws and six losses.