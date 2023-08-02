 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Chermiti medical, Sulemana linked, new sleeve sponsor

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Stoke City v Everton - Pre-Season Friendly

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Neal Maupay and Lewis Dobbin scored for the Blues in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Serie A side AC Monza which ended 2-2.
The real big news was that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko both featured for one half. [EFC]

It looks like we should be expecting a medical for striker Youssef Chermiti by the end of the week.

Everton agree new sleeve deal with up-and-coming streaming service KICK. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of Everton’s recent media day.

Everton linked with surprise move for Harry Maguire. [TEAMtalk]

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for Dwight McNeil.

Blues rumoured again with long-time target Michail Antonio. [Football Insider]

With Gnonto news quieting down, Kamaldeen Sulemana’s name has entered the fray.

