Wednesday’s Everton News: Chermiti medical, Sulemana linked, new sleeve sponsor

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Neal Maupay and Lewis Dobbin scored for the Blues in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Serie A side AC Monza which ended 2-2.

The real big news was that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko both featured for one half. [EFC]

It looks like we should be expecting a medical for striker Youssef Chermiti by the end of the week.

Agreement on personal terms now being sealed then Youssef Chermiti will be in England for medical tests as Everton player ✔️ #EFC



Exclusive story, confirmed. https://t.co/rYY29ZN9xx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Everton agree new sleeve deal with up-and-coming streaming service KICK. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of Everton’s recent media day.

Everton linked with surprise move for Harry Maguire. [TEAMtalk]

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for Dwight McNeil.

Everton's Dwight McNeil is having ongoing assessments by the clubs medical team after being substituted during the clubs fixture with Stoke. McNeil did not train today with treatment continuing at Finch Farm. Diagnosis is feared to be a little worse than originally expected pic.twitter.com/kqVeIZRqJp — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 31, 2023

Blues rumoured again with long-time target Michail Antonio. [Football Insider]

With Gnonto news quieting down, Kamaldeen Sulemana’s name has entered the fray.

Exclusive: Everton are exploring a deal to loan winger Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton, Saints are open to loan deal for 21-year old. #EFC #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/KkEesVf4jh — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) August 1, 2023

What to Watch

Messi-Mania continues as Inter Miami take on Orlando City in MLS Leagues Cup action. You can catch some more Women’s World Cup play, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Away Kit

Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season, and it's back to the 90s!

The new kit is a nod to two of the more iconic kits from that era.

Use code 'EVEFREESHIP' for free shipping in the UK, one week only. #EFC https://t.co/fZWWlVlM6s — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook