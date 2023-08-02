Ramsey Returns - Everton Women bring back goalkeeper

Emily Ramsey is looking forward to continuing working with Courtney Brosnan now the former has returned to Everton Women.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan with the Toffees, has put pen-to-paper on a three year deal which keeps her on Merseyside until June 2026.

The England youth star featured eight times for Brian Sorensen’s side last season, boasting the best save percentage in the division (82.5 per cent).

And the former Manchester United star believes that it is her friendship with fellow stopper Brosnan has really helped improve her performance, as she explains.

“We get on really well together and actually help each other in terms of pushing each other on,” she said. “We were both in and out of the team last year but it wasn’t so tough in those moments as it may have been working with other people, because we have that level of understanding. “I know that Courtney is a great goalkeeper and I respect that if she’s playing well then the manager may want to play her as that is what’s best for the team. “I have really enjoyed that relationship we had and the way we are able to work with each other and I’m looking forward to keeping that going.”

Ramsey becomes Sorensen’s second signing of the summer, following the acquisition of Italy international striker Martina Piemonte. Fellow Italian, Aurora Galli, has also signed on the dotted line when she agreed a one year extension with the Blues until June 2024.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Club in July 2021, thus becoming the first Italian to play in the WSL in the process, and is a popular figure in Brian Sorensen’s squad.

The former Juventus star featured in 20 of Everton’s 22 league matches last season and will be a key component in Everton’s ambition of closing the gap on the top four.