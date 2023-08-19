Everton ramping up search for forwards with rumoured bids going in

Everton are still desperately searching for an experienced back-up for the injury prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but seem to be drawing blanks just about everywhere they’ve looked so far.

Che Adams of Southampton has been linked with the Blues for a few transfer windows now, and though he has featured in all three games Southampton have played this season — scoring in two — multiple media sources yesterday reported that the Blues had put in a £12 million offer for the 27-year-old.

An update this morning from Everton insider The Bobble however seemed to indicate that the initial bid has been rejected by the Saints.

Adams reportedly wants out of the Saints and is looking to return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and Fulham all also interested. The striker is into the last year of his current deal but Saints have already shown that they will drive a hard bargain with their sale of Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, and it is in their best interests that the quartet of suitors for Adams get into a bidding war, but that is a situation the Blues can ill afford.

The Toffees are still interested in his teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana, and will likely come back to him again if Leeds United continue to put their foot down on the approaches for Wilfried Gnonto.

Meanwhile on the Gnonto front, Everton continue to be foiled by the Lilywhites. Leeds remain adamant that the player is not for sale, and with no relegation clause written into his contract they are under no compulsion to sell. The player however has already agreed to personal terms with the Toffees, withdrawing from the Leeds playing squad, and reportedly even put in a transfer request on Friday night.

Earlier in the week the Blues had made their third offer for the player adding up to £25 million including add-ons and even a sell-on clause, but that too had been rejected by Leeds who insisted he was not for sale. Later on Friday evening, Everton insider The Bobble reported that there was going to be another bid going out for the 19-year-old.

The relationship between the Italy international and the club management is on the rocks with the manager Daniel Farke saying the player has been training on his own at the club’s facility.

Additionally, fans’ tempers seem to be running high as well with Leeds recording two draws and a loss to start the Championship season and only narrowly squeezing by League One side Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup First Round. After last night’s 1-1 draw at home against West Bromwich Albion, fans unveiled a banner mocking Gnonto, which should well and truly spell and end to any chance of him playing for them again.

Still, stranger things have happened in football, so let’s see what happens.