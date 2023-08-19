Everton fans in North America get access to new membership program

The Everton fanbase in North America has been growing rapidly for some time now, with the club making strong efforts to keep that going through social media and keeping Blues engaged.

Tony Sampson, who was the first international member of the Everton Fan’s Forum and now heads up a network of nearly 50 supporter group leads across North America, talked to RBM about the new program.

“The bond between Everton and supporters across the continent has been established for some time. In developing the membership program, the supporter group leads wanted us to think about what else could we do strengthen the connection between Evertoinians out here and keep building the EFC presence. “We’re already working on a ToffeeFest event for this season that we hope will bring Blues together in person and we’re working on opportunities to connect the community virtually ahead of that. The membership also provides discounts on supporter club branded Hummel merchandise, as well as group discounts for accommodation for Blues making the trip over to Liverpool - including in a brand new location just a stone’s throw from the new Everton stadium. There’ll be competitions and raffles throughout the season as well as a continued commitment to raise funds for local communities. “Everything we do will be reinvested into supporting the membership.”

To that end, the North American Toffees Supporter network has launched a new membership program as part of its plans to help bring together, grow and connect Everton supporters across the continent.

The membership is open to all Everton supporters across the US, Canada & Mexico for $30 (including shipping anywhere in North America) and includes:

Membership welcome pack:

— North American Toffees scarf – with option to personalize with your own initials

— North American Toffees pin and sticker

— Official membership card

— North American Toffees scarf – with option to personalize with your own initials — North American Toffees pin and sticker — Official membership card 10% discount on supporter club branded merchandise – in partnership with Hummel and RedsTeam Sports

20% discount on group bookings at all RST Aparthotels in Liverpool – including a brand new location opposite the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock

Access to North American Toffees raffles & competitions

Access to the North American 2023/24 ToffeeFest event

Annual organised trip to a home game

Invitation to attend a quarterly meeting with fellow North American Toffees

Memberships will be on an individual basis and there is no requirement to be part of an existing supporters club.

To secure your membership, visit the Toffee Link website. For further information, questions or queries, please contact NATS at: