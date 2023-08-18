Friday’s Everton News: Brownhill & Borges linked, MSP investment latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Athletic take a deep dive into what fans can expect from Youssef Chermiti this season. [The Athletic]

Blues linked with 27-year-old Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. [TEAMtalk]

At least Everton are topping the charts for something early on in the season.

Every Premier League fan base was asked how happy they are with how their club is run.



The results… pic.twitter.com/WjnuAQWLkN — CLUB (@clubgame_app) August 15, 2023

“I thought we played really well. We created a lot of chances, we looked threatening every time we went forward, really. It felt like one of those days where the ball just wouldn’t go in for us...we defended really well in general, they didn’t have many moments and it is a bit of a sucker punch to lose the game. We know we played well and on another day we win the game. We have to take the positives and go again next week,” says defender Michael Keane on Fulham loss. [EFC]

Men in Blazers host Roger Bennett sits down with manager Sean Dyche.

Everton Women defender Gabby George talks about her return to action following an injury late last season. [EFC]

All the best to former Blue Theo Walcott, who is reportedly set to announce his retirement. [talkSPORT]

Read up on all the latest MSP Sports Capital investment latest. [iNews]

A new name emerges in Everton’s search for a winger, this time being 22-year-old Porto man Goncalo Borges.

West Ham and Everton are interested in Porto winger Gonçalo Borges as deal for final days of the transfer window ✨



2001 born winger, attracting interest as could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/ubZ4jedvMn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

