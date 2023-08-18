Strong Danish link convinced new Everton Women recruit

Karoline Olesen this week became Everton Women’s fifth signing of the summer after the Danish teen agreed a two-year deal.

Arriving from Fortuna Hjørring for an undisclosed fee, the highly-rated midfielder is already known to Blues boss Brian Sorensen who promoted Olesen to the side’s senior squad during their time together in the Danish Women’s League.

And it’s that trust in the Toffees boss that convinced the Danish youth international to join, as she explains.

“I had a great time at Fortuna where I met Brian and Stephen [Neligan] who are now coaching here at Everton, “ she said. “I’m very excited to work with them again because they’re great coaches and they can take me to the next level. “I have a lot of trust in Brian, so I’m excited to take the next step of my journey with him.”

Olesen joins joins striker Martina Piemonte, goalkeeper Emily Ramsey and midfielders Emma Bissell and Justine Vanhaevermaet as part of the list of summer recruits and has already met some of the Everton first team, having trained with the Danish senior squad ahead of the World Cup.

That, and the ambitions of Everton has only added to the 18-year-old’s excitement of being in Merseyside.

“At the beginning of the summer, I met all of the Danish players who play here, and they were so sweet,” Olesen continued.

“They had only positives to tell me about the Club and the team’s style of play. “I believe they will be so welcoming once they come back from the World Cup.

And on the potential her new sides, Olesen added,