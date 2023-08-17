Thursday’s Everton News: Harrison interview, Michael Jones support, Beto & Bakayoko updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The loss of Michael Jones, a lifelong Evertonian who followed the Blues home and away, has left us all devastated.



The thoughts of everyone at Everton remain with Michael's family, friends and colleagues.



We will now be working with Michael's family on an appropriate and… pic.twitter.com/dxpiZ34s1T — Everton (@Everton) August 16, 2023

Please consider making a donation to the GoFundMe page in support of Michael Jones, the young Evertonian who was tragically killed while working on the Everton Stadium this week. [GoFundMe]

The Toffees’ fourth signing of the summer Jack Harrison gives his first interview since joining the club. [RBM]

“It’s a pleasure to get the deal over the line. I’m really excited to be here. The general feeling from the Club has been super positive so I’m just hoping to get back fit soon and be back out on the pitch. “It’s a massive club. I remember coming to Goodison Park and it was always so difficult because of the fans and the great atmosphere that the people bring for Everton so I’m excited to be on the other side of that and a part of it, and to hopefully bring something they can cheer about as well.

Speaking to the Blue Room Podcast, Phil Hay was extremely complimentary of the former Manchester City winger, stating that he will be a ‘definite asset’ for Sean Dyche’s side.

Everton are working on a loan move for Udinese forward Beto this summer. [Udinese Blog]

Everton could be set to battle Liverpool for PSV winger Johan Bakayoko. [Football Insider]

A very young Under 21 team suffered a heavy junior derby defeat while the Under 18s lost to Newcastle. [RBM]

Sheffield United have completed the signing of former Everton midfielder Tom Davies on a free transfer. [Daily Mail]

The Big Freeze is the backdrop to the latest My Everton article. [EFC]

Everton could be caught in a transfer merry-go-round with Crystal Palace and Leeds, as Wilfried Gnonto has emerged as a target for Roy Hodgson’s side. [Liverpool World]

Everton have separately been linked with both Gnonto and Sinisterra.#EFC https://t.co/USxxsggZyQ — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) August 16, 2023

James Tarkowski believes Everton still need a “couple of new additions” before the transfer window closes. [Echo]

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, has backed Jack Harrison to “have a real impact” at Everton after one of the Club’s key summer targets completed a season-long loan from Leeds United. [EFC]

Early team news for Everton’s trip to face Aston Villa. [Liverpool World]

What to Watch

Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifying games continue.

Full schedule of games here.

