New Everton signing already running, excited to be here

Everton announced new signing Jack Harrison early on Monday morning, but with the player having just passed his medical on Sunday there were no pictures or interviews released at the time.

Today however the club finally put out a gallery of pictures of the 26-year-old winger as well as his first interview since joining the club. Harrison is still recovering from a minor hip injury which is expected to keep him out until the first international break in the second week of September. However, it does look like the player is already running which could accelerate the process of integrating him into the first team squad.

The Blues wing depth was thin last season with midfielder Alex Iwobi often deployed out wide, and though Arnaut Danjuma has been added to the squad on loan this season, Dwight McNeil’s injury during the pre-season has looked serious enough that he will miss a month or more.

Speaking during his first interview after joining the Blues, Harrison expressed his satisfaction with the move.

“It’s a pleasure to get the deal over the line. I’m really excited to be here. The general feeling from the Club has been super positive so I’m just hoping to get back fit soon and be back out on the pitch. “It’s a massive club. I remember coming to Goodison Park and it was always so difficult because of the fans and the great atmosphere that the people bring for Everton so I’m excited to be on the other side of that and a part of it, and to hopefully bring something they can cheer about as well. “Everton expressed their interest right from the beginning and that was definitely valuable. You always want to be around good people and that’s the impression I got here straight away.”

On how he made his decision to make switch and the conversations he had with manager Sean Dyche and his new teammates and staff about moving to Everton -

“It came down to a lot of people here at the Club and the direction the Club wants to go in. “We came to the consensus this would be the best place for me to thrive. From the beginning, the manager expressed how much he wanted me. It was a difficult period last season but, after speaking with people, the Club is in a really positive position and heading in the right direction. “I know the first game [against Fulham] was unfortunate but there was a lot of good things that came out of that game and I’m hoping to contribute to that. Speaking with everyone here, experiencing what it’s like at the Club and the facility [at Finch Farm] really emphasised that so I’m super excited and just ready to get going.”

Harrison’s work ethic especially on the defensive side of things would have endeared him to Dyche, who likes his full team to contribute on both sides of the ball.

“I like to work hard, it’s part of who I am. I think that fits in well with the characteristics of an Evertonian. “I also like to think I have talent in the attacking end as well so showing what I can do on the pitch, combining with teammates, creating chances, and hopefully scoring and assisting to help the team. I’ll be doing everything I can to help Everton be successful and to show Everton fans what I’ve got. “Naturally I try to play in the best way I can and creating chances is a big part of my game. I saw how involved the wingers were [against Fulham on Saturday] and that’s something that definitely attracted me. Playing in that style where the wingers are very involved and integral to the team succeeding is something I want to be a part of. “I saw a lot of moments on Saturday where I could see myself in certain situations, creating chances, being on the ball and helping the team in a different way. “There were a lot of positive things to come from the game. The group is in a good position and heading in the right direction. That’s the biggest thing at this point in the season and I’m sure, with the calibre of players here, the goals will definitely come. “I’m hoping to be back in a few weeks. At this point I just can’t wait to get back out on the pitch and play in front of the Everton fans.”

Had a look at Jack Harrison’s numbers since his Premier League debut for Leeds up to the final day of last season and then compared his data with Everton players during that same period.



Certainly an improvement in attacking areas. pic.twitter.com/Wcav9YmRZd — Aaron Barton (@AaronBartonUK) August 14, 2023

The Blues’ continued impotence in front of goal should get resolved sooner than later, especially if Harrison can return quicker than expected and Everton can add a striker before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.