Wednesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin fitness boost, Gnonto & Sulemana latest

Please consider donating to or sharing the following Go Fund Me link to support the tragic passing of Michael Jones, the male worker who lost his life at the Bramley-Moore construction site.

Fundraiser by RAF Spirit Of Blues for the family of the late Michael Jones https://t.co/LCtFA2WDzA — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) August 16, 2023

Everton Women sign 18-year-old midfielder Karoline Olesen. [EFC]

Things are looking up for a Dominic Calvert-Lewin appearance against Aston Villa on Sunday. A number of other players got some much-needed minutes in as well.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started and completed 90 mins in todays scheduled training match against Manchester United https://t.co/V3y6N3R8xV — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 15, 2023

Everton are reportedly eyeing 33-year-old Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy to fill in a back-up spot. [Evening Standard]

All Willy Gnonto hope may not be lost after all. This one could truly be a deadline-day deal.

Informed Wilfried Gnonto is continuing to push for a move to Everton and there is an expectation that Leeds will eventually lower their asking price - club have reneged their position. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) August 14, 2023

However, it looks like Tottenham Hotspur may now be interested in the 19-year-old Italy international forward. [LondonWorld]

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are reportedly competing against Everton for Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. [Sportsworldghana]

Australia take on England in the Women’s World Cup Semi-Final, with the winners taking on Spain for all the glory on Sunday. Elsewhere, Manchester City go up against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup while QPR face off against Norwich in League Cup action.

