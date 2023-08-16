 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin fitness boost, Gnonto & Sulemana latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Southampton - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
Please consider donating to or sharing the following Go Fund Me link to support the tragic passing of Michael Jones, the male worker who lost his life at the Bramley-Moore construction site.

Everton Women sign 18-year-old midfielder Karoline Olesen. [EFC]

Things are looking up for a Dominic Calvert-Lewin appearance against Aston Villa on Sunday. A number of other players got some much-needed minutes in as well.

Everton are reportedly eyeing 33-year-old Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy to fill in a back-up spot. [Evening Standard]

All Willy Gnonto hope may not be lost after all. This one could truly be a deadline-day deal.

However, it looks like Tottenham Hotspur may now be interested in the 19-year-old Italy international forward. [LondonWorld]

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are reportedly competing against Everton for Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. [Sportsworldghana]

What to Watch

Australia take on England in the Women’s World Cup Semi-Final, with the winners taking on Spain for all the glory on Sunday. Elsewhere, Manchester City go up against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup while QPR face off against Norwich in League Cup action.

Full schedule of games here.

