Tuesday’s Everton News: Onana valuation, Holgate & Beto links, sad news from Everton Stadium

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Everton FC v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton have completed the signing of forward Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United. The 26-year-old passed his medical with the Club Sunday before completing the necessary paperwork yesterday morning. He will now continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for Sean Dyche’s squad. [EFC]

A very somber moment for Everton Stadium:

Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock. The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time. Stadium Contractor Laing O’Rourke will cooperate with Merseyside Police and the Health and Safety Executive in their investigations. [EFC]

Everton would value Amadou Onana in excess of Romeo Lavia’s £60 million selling price should Manchester United firm up their interest. [Daily Mail]

Everton look set to miss out on the signature of Middlesbrough star Chuba Akpom, with the player travelling to Amsterdam to undergo a medical at Ajax. [Sky Sports]

Udinese striker Beto is a target for Everton, although they could face competition from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest for his signature according to several sources.

Liverpool U21 v Everton U21: Premier League 2 Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

A very young Everton Under-21 side was beaten 4-0 by Liverpool on Monday evening. Paul Tait was unable to call on several of his regular players and it was just too big a task against a more experienced team, with all the goals coming in the second half. [EFC]

Southampton are actively pursuing a loan move for Everton’s Mason Holgate to strengthen their defense and bring in an experienced Premier League player. [Football Fancast]

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Everton have been working fervently to secure the signature of Hugo Ekitike on an initial loan deal with a £30m purchase option, there’s a concrete possibility they get this one over the line. [Football Fancast]

“And the Everton links are genuine, initial talks have been held. The structure of that deal is still being discussed, but one possibility is a loan with an option to buy. And PSG are largely looking when they offload to do what’s best for them from the perspective of financial fair play.”

Ashley Young on the defeat to Fulham:

”Obviously, there is a lot of disappointment in there after the way we played, chances we created. On another day, we would win three or four nil, so obviously that is disappointing. But I think we had 19 attempts on goal, nine or target, so those are the positives you have to take.

It’s the first game of the season, and you want to get off to a winning start, so of course we are disappointed, but we have to take the positives out of the game, dust ourselves down, and go again.” [Echo]

