CONFIRMED: Everton announce Jack Harrison signing on loan from Leeds

Everton have announced the signing of winger Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United for the 2023/24 season.

There are reports that the Blues will activate a purchase clause as well at the end of the campaign, though such a clause was not mentioned in the official statement.

The 26-year-old player has long been a target for the Toffees, but following their defeat in Saturday’s season opener when they struggled mightily in front of goal, wheels were set in motion with regards to Harrison. He has 34 goals and 32 assists in 206 games for Leeds, and though left wing is his favoured position, he is equally effective on the right as well.

We have completed the signing of forward Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United. ✍️



Welcome to Everton, @Harrison_Jack11! — Everton (@Everton) August 14, 2023

Harrison is a former Liverpool youth player who made the switch to the Manchester United system, before going off to the United States to continue his development. While at New York City FC, he was bought by Manchester City who then loaned him out to Middlesbrough and then to Leeds, before finally selling him to Leeds in 2021.

There was a bit of a fiasco surrounding the player’s move to Everton yesterday while he was undergoing a medical at Finch Farm, with Aston Villa simultaneously activating his release clause as well and the player deciding to join Unai Emery instead with Villa looking to bolster their side as they are in Europe this season.

However, Villa balked at how long it will take for Harrison to regain full fitness with the player still recovering from a hip issue. The winger is expected to be back in full training sometime after the September international break.