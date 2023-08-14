Monday’s Everton News: Harrison done, Beto latest, Calvert-Lewin update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton fall to Fulham 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]
Watch the highlights below.
“Sometimes football can be incredibly frustrating and it certainly was today, because I don’t believe we deserved to get nothing from the game. I thought we were a strong side today, the performance was strong on so many levels, particularly with the chances we created...there’s a real strong sign there today, a strong sign of a good outfit there that is creating lots of chances and a lot of good things so we’ve got to maintain the belief in that,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]
Pain.
Everton’s 2.93 xG v Fulham is more than any side created in a single PL game last season without scoring— Matt Cheetham (@Matt_Cheetham) August 12, 2023
It was an absolute rumour rollercoaster yesterday, but it looks like Jack Harrison is set to join Everton on loan. [RBM]
Looks like the Haarison signing is actually all done too.
Everton have signed Jack Harrison from Leeds United. 26yo midfielder agreed terms, underwent medical & has now put pen to paper on season-long loan that #EFC would like to make permanent in due course. Major target all summer landed @TheAthleticFC #LUFC https://t.co/HRh0Hn38eQ— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 13, 2023
Wilfried Gnonto is seemingly protesting Leeds decision to not sell him this summer. It may take a formal transfer request or a bigger offer from Everton to make anything happen. [RBM]
It looks like Richarlison is keeping the Everton connection going with new signing Danjuma.
Richarlison taunted Arnaut Danjuma every day about letting down his beloved Blues.— Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) August 11, 2023
“I sat next to him in the changing room. He is an Everton fanatic. He reminded me every day. [He would look at me + say] 'It is a beautiful club, you know'.”
Interview ⬇️ https://t.co/2WC5Jb312i
Almost out of thin air, Everton are reportedly in talks with 25-year-old Udinese striker Beto. [Football Insider]
Mason Holgate may be on the move to Southampton soon.
Southampton are trying to sign Mason Holgate on a season long loan from Everton.— Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 13, 2023
There is currently a gap in the percentage of wages #saintsfc are willing to contribute and what Everton want.
Although Everton are open to a loan, their preference is to sell.
Others interested.
Under-21s coach Paul Tait previews his side’s mini-derby today. [EFC]
Hear from Youssef Chermiti in his first interview with the club.
Everton Women defeat Burnley 3-1. [EFC]
Positive signs are pointing towards Calvert-Lewin being available for Everton’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was left out of yesterday’s match day squad, is scheduled to play in a training match next week ahead of Everton’s trip to Aston Villa next weekend pic.twitter.com/7V7vpwMHwA— The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 13, 2023
Kevin Thelwell has provided some positive updates and transfer plan latest ahead of the Blues’ new campaign. [EFC]
What to Watch
Manchester United take on Wolves. Some La Liga action on, too.
Full schedule of games here.
