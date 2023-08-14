Monday’s Everton News: Harrison done, Beto latest, Calvert-Lewin update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Fulham 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“Sometimes football can be incredibly frustrating and it certainly was today, because I don’t believe we deserved to get nothing from the game. I thought we were a strong side today, the performance was strong on so many levels, particularly with the chances we created...there’s a real strong sign there today, a strong sign of a good outfit there that is creating lots of chances and a lot of good things so we’ve got to maintain the belief in that,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

Pain.

Everton’s 2.93 xG v Fulham is more than any side created in a single PL game last season without scoring — Matt Cheetham (@Matt_Cheetham) August 12, 2023

It was an absolute rumour rollercoaster yesterday, but it looks like Jack Harrison is set to join Everton on loan. [RBM]

Looks like the Haarison signing is actually all done too.

Everton have signed Jack Harrison from Leeds United. 26yo midfielder agreed terms, underwent medical & has now put pen to paper on season-long loan that #EFC would like to make permanent in due course. Major target all summer landed @TheAthleticFC #LUFC https://t.co/HRh0Hn38eQ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 13, 2023

Wilfried Gnonto is seemingly protesting Leeds decision to not sell him this summer. It may take a formal transfer request or a bigger offer from Everton to make anything happen. [RBM]

It looks like Richarlison is keeping the Everton connection going with new signing Danjuma.

Richarlison taunted Arnaut Danjuma every day about letting down his beloved Blues.



“I sat next to him in the changing room. He is an Everton fanatic. He reminded me every day. [He would look at me + say] 'It is a beautiful club, you know'.”



Interview ⬇️ https://t.co/2WC5Jb312i — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) August 11, 2023

Almost out of thin air, Everton are reportedly in talks with 25-year-old Udinese striker Beto. [Football Insider]

Mason Holgate may be on the move to Southampton soon.

Southampton are trying to sign Mason Holgate on a season long loan from Everton.



There is currently a gap in the percentage of wages #saintsfc are willing to contribute and what Everton want.



Although Everton are open to a loan, their preference is to sell.



Others interested. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 13, 2023

Under-21s coach Paul Tait previews his side’s mini-derby today. [EFC]

Hear from Youssef Chermiti in his first interview with the club.

Everton Women defeat Burnley 3-1. [EFC]

Positive signs are pointing towards Calvert-Lewin being available for Everton’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was left out of yesterday’s match day squad, is scheduled to play in a training match next week ahead of Everton’s trip to Aston Villa next weekend pic.twitter.com/7V7vpwMHwA — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 13, 2023

Kevin Thelwell has provided some positive updates and transfer plan latest ahead of the Blues’ new campaign. [EFC]

