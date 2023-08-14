 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Everton News: Harrison done, Beto latest, Calvert-Lewin update

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Tranmere Rovers v Everton XI - Pre Season Friendly - Prenton Park Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Fulham 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Sometimes football can be incredibly frustrating and it certainly was today, because I don’t believe we deserved to get nothing from the game. I thought we were a strong side today, the performance was strong on so many levels, particularly with the chances we created...there’s a real strong sign there today, a strong sign of a good outfit there that is creating lots of chances and a lot of good things so we’ve got to maintain the belief in that,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

Pain.

It was an absolute rumour rollercoaster yesterday, but it looks like Jack Harrison is set to join Everton on loan. [RBM]

Looks like the Haarison signing is actually all done too.

Wilfried Gnonto is seemingly protesting Leeds decision to not sell him this summer. It may take a formal transfer request or a bigger offer from Everton to make anything happen. [RBM]

It looks like Richarlison is keeping the Everton connection going with new signing Danjuma.

Almost out of thin air, Everton are reportedly in talks with 25-year-old Udinese striker Beto. [Football Insider]

Mason Holgate may be on the move to Southampton soon.

Under-21s coach Paul Tait previews his side’s mini-derby today. [EFC]

Hear from Youssef Chermiti in his first interview with the club.

Everton Women defeat Burnley 3-1. [EFC]

Positive signs are pointing towards Calvert-Lewin being available for Everton’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kevin Thelwell has provided some positive updates and transfer plan latest ahead of the Blues’ new campaign. [EFC]

