Everton and Aston Villa in crazy Jack Harrison transfer drama

Just one normal day of Everton, that’s all I ask.

The Toffees have found themselves in the middle of a fast-moving, topsy-turvy, up and down transfer saga that has left Evertonian heads spinning.

It all concerns Leeds winger Jack Harrison, who has a relegation clause in his contract that allows him to leave the Yorkshire club on loan with the option to make the deal permanent.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Everton had activated the clause, with the 26-year-old former Manchester City and New York City winger heading to Merseyside for a medical.

Then what followed was a briefing war played out on Twitter, as journalists, transfer gurus and ITKs got themselves - and Evertonian heads - tied up in knots.

First, it emerged that Aston Villa had made a late move to sign Harrison, who was already at Everton undergoing a medical. Then it was reported that Harrison had decided to move to Aston Villa instead following a personal call with Unai Emery and was leaving Merseyside for Birmingham for a medical at Villa instead.

Then, it was claimed Everton were going to sign Harrison after all, despite Villa’s interest. Harrison’s hip injury, which is set to keep him out until September, was cited as a potential reason for Villa’s hesitancy.

It has also been suggested that Harrison is simply considering his options, or that could be sources covering all bases given the confusing state of this story.

Here is the drama in all its glory:

BREAKING: Everton are in talks with Leeds over a move for winger Jack Harrison.



Harrison is believed to have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on loan following Leeds’ relegation.



- talkSPORT sources understand



LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/A2E1rnRYNQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 13, 2023

Jack Harrison due on Merseyside today for a club medical. Talks moving swiftly as Everton trigger a clause in Harrison’s contract for an initial loan with an option to buy https://t.co/zJwVup2aZ4 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 13, 2023

Aston Villa are trying to hijack Everton move for Jack Harrison despite medical tests took place today #AVFC



There’s relegation clause into contract so up to the player. More to follow. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

Understand Jack Harrison has decided to join Aston Villa after direct call with Unai Emery



Despite medical tests at Everton, he’ll now prepare travel for medical at Villa — been his first choice.



Villa already agreed loan deal with Leeds by activating relegation clause. pic.twitter.com/G0eEInHxct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

As first called, Aston Villa have agreement in place with Leeds United for Jack Harrison. Harrison now set to travel to the Midlands to meet Unai Emery. Everton aware a medical prepared for the Leeds winger at Villa. Everton look set to miss out on long term target https://t.co/1jD2ph3TS1 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 13, 2023

Everton have now done all they can to sign Jack Harrison. Everton await decision from Jack Harrison’s representatives after Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery has pushed to sign the winger https://t.co/dercLYIgAV — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 13, 2023

Everton reach agreement with Jack Harrison to sign 26yo on loan, with desire to make permanent at end. Medical completed - now moving on to signing contracts. Aston Villa considered midfielder but #EFC close to completing deal @TheAthleticFC #LUFC #AVFC https://t.co/VZY4O1XwUX — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 13, 2023

We need to calm ourselves down — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 13, 2023