Everton and Aston Villa in crazy Jack Harrison transfer drama

Anyone care to explain what is going on?

By Tom Mallows
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Just one normal day of Everton, that’s all I ask.

The Toffees have found themselves in the middle of a fast-moving, topsy-turvy, up and down transfer saga that has left Evertonian heads spinning.

It all concerns Leeds winger Jack Harrison, who has a relegation clause in his contract that allows him to leave the Yorkshire club on loan with the option to make the deal permanent.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Everton had activated the clause, with the 26-year-old former Manchester City and New York City winger heading to Merseyside for a medical.

Then what followed was a briefing war played out on Twitter, as journalists, transfer gurus and ITKs got themselves - and Evertonian heads - tied up in knots.

First, it emerged that Aston Villa had made a late move to sign Harrison, who was already at Everton undergoing a medical. Then it was reported that Harrison had decided to move to Aston Villa instead following a personal call with Unai Emery and was leaving Merseyside for Birmingham for a medical at Villa instead.

Then, it was claimed Everton were going to sign Harrison after all, despite Villa’s interest. Harrison’s hip injury, which is set to keep him out until September, was cited as a potential reason for Villa’s hesitancy.

It has also been suggested that Harrison is simply considering his options, or that could be sources covering all bases given the confusing state of this story.

Here is the drama in all its glory:

