Everton vs Fulham: Predicted Line-Up | Calvert-Lewin, Branthwaite to Start?

The Blues are back, baby.

And we've bought a striker! Just in time. But he won't play tomorrow, so don't get your hopes too high.

So, how will Everton line up with a relegation battle as far away as it can be?

Let's take a look.

Who's Out?

Everton are without quite a few players for this one. Some you'll care about, some you'll barely remember existed. Dwight McNeil and Seamus Coleman definitely out. As are Dele Alli, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Mason Holgate is also a doubt having not played for the senior side during pre-season while Demarai Gray isn't expected to feature ahead of a proposed move to our opponents. Tom Cannon also unlikely to play having missed most of pre-season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit - although don't expect more than 60 minutes out of him, with Dyche doing everything he can to protect him from injury.

This one will come too soon for Chermiti.

Starters, Tactics and Formation

Based on our pre-season action, expect the Blues to line-up in a 4-4-1-1 with Doucoure looking to get as close to the striker as possible during attacking play.

But don't expect too much deviation from last season's setup.

The biggest question is who will partner James Tarkowski in central defence, with Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey or Jarrad Branthwaite Dyche’s three options. Keane seems to be the most likely choice, but I have a hunch he'll give Branthwaite the nod.

Ashley Young seems to be preferred at left-back, for now at least. And the other question maybe who replaces McNeil. Garner filled in on the right last week, with Iwobi switching to the left. Although it's possible that Danjuma could make his debut up top.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 8/10

Ashley Young - 8/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 8/10

Amadou Onana - 8/10

James Garner – 7/10

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Ben Godfrey

Michael Keane

Vitalii Mykolenko

Tyler Onyango

Arnout Danjuma

Andre Gomes

Lewis Dobbin

Neal Maupay