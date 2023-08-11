Chermiti Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of striker Youssef Chermiti on a four-year contract. The Portuguese youth international is only 19 and the third Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma.

Chermiti has only played for Sporting in his footballing career, making his way up the youth team ranks over the years before breaking through into the first team last season. Compared often to Rafael Leao, the youngster certainly has the physical traits to match and has showed flashes of potential that he has all the tools to become a top striker.

The forward will be wearing the #28 shirt for the Toffees, having worn the #19 at Sporting before that.

The #28 shirt at Everton was until most recently worn by Tom Cannon another young striker who is set to go out on loan for the season with a number of Championship sides vying for his signature.

Before him, there have been more strikers with that squad number, more prominently Cenk Tosun and Victor Anichebe — Cenk Tosun (21/22), Kieran Dowell (18/19), Leandro Rodríguez (15/16), Lacina Traore (13/14), Victor Anichebe (07/08 - 13/14), Tony Hibbert (01/02 - 03/04), Abel Xavier (00/01), Tony Hibbert (99/00), Slaven Bilic (97/98 - 98/99), Danny Cadamarteri (96/97)

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton’s squad number history here.