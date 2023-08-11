CONFIRMED: Everton sign Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP

The last couple of weeks since his name first came up in links with Everton seem to have dragged on but young Portuguese striker Youssef Chermiti has finally been officially confirmed as an Everton player on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old had a breakout season for Sporting CP last year, with his long lanky frame and playing style not dissimilar to the incumbent wearing the #9 shirt for the Blues. Dominic Calvert-Lewin went through a torrid season with injuries last campaign, and the Toffees desperately need him to return to the form and fitness he had under Carlo Ancelotti.

Will Chermiti be able to contribute right away? That is the big question to be answered though in the coming weeks.

Speaking about his move, Chermiti said:

“It’s a big move for me. Joining Everton is a new beginning, a new page and I’m very happy to be here. It is a beautiful city and a beautiful club. “I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, my new teammates and to get to work with the coach. I want to embrace everything about the club. “I have new goals now. I’m here and I want to do my best for Everton. I want to help the team. I hope the fans will like me and I want to show them what I am capable of. “Everton is a big club. A lot of legends have played here. I couldn’t turn down this opportunity. It’s a big moment for me and now I’m fully focused to get to work.”

The youngster made his away the Sporting youth ranks over the year to break through into the first team last season, going on to feature 22 times while scoring thrice and assisting twice in different competitions as he racked up just under a thousand playing minutes.

While not the established and experienced striker that many would have hoped for, Chermiti appears to have all the tools to be able to put it all together and make a successful career for himself with a high ceiling. He looks to be a product of the extensive scouting that Director of Football Kevin Thelwell did during his time at Wolves with the midlands club channeling a number of Portuguese players to the Premier League.

Regarding the signing, Dyche said -