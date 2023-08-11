Friday’s Everton News: Dyche on Chermiti, Gnonto transfer still on, Ekitike agreement

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

All signed and sealed on the Youssef Chermiti front, as fans anxiously await the official announcement of the third summer signing for the club. [RBM]

Recent reports are stating that a move for Wilfried Gnonto may still be on after all. [RBM]

“Youssef [Chermiti] is nearly at a situation for me to be clear on. It is very close now. That is why I am happy to speak about that one. Hopefully, that will get done. He’s a young player, of course, who can add a different layer and dimension to the squad. There are still a number of players out there, I have said all along we are working hard, which we are. So let’s see what we can open up,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

The Under-21s’ Premier League International Cup opponents have been revealed. [EFC]

Two years has certainly flown by at the Bramley-Moore Dock, take a look at the incredible progress that has been made in that time.

“The Premier League is such a tough league, so tough, week to week. The immediate goal is to get three points against Fulham...they’re a very good side. Obviously, we had Marco [Silva] here, who’s a very, very good coach. He gets his teams working hard. They use [Aleksandar] Mitrovic well and have organised units all over the pitch, so they’ll be tough opposition - as we saw last year, when they came to Goodison. So it will be a good, tough game,” says club captain Seamus Coleman who is out for the season opener. [Sky Sports]

Ross Barkley has (thankfully) joined Luton Town in his return to the Premier League.

There continues to be conflict over PSG forward Hugo Ekitike — French media still reporting that the two clubs have an agreement and it’s upon the player at this point to choose if he wants to move to Merseyside, while Everton insiders claim that there is nothing more than ‘interest’.

Looks like Everton and PSG have an agreement, it's on Hugo Ekitike to decide if he wants the move. #EFC https://t.co/GgiW1IOrNK — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) August 10, 2023

What to Watch

Believe it or not, the Premier League is officially BACK. Burnley will look for an opening match upset against Manchester City. Plenty of other action to check out around the globe, too. Tomorrow is Everton’s opening match of the season at home against Fulham.

