Everton 2023/24 Season Preview: Premier League & Cups Predictions

It’s that time of the year again when the Royal Blue Mersey crew get together and come up with their predictions for the upcoming season in the following categories -

Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.

So here we go with the writers’ 2023/24 Premier League season predictions, let’s have your predictions in the comments section below as well, and then we can compare notes as usual at the end of the season.

Not unexpectedly, the optimism for Everton is not high. Last season’s second consecutive relegation battle along with a stop-start summer transfer window means there’s almost no confidence that the Blues will even contend for a top half of the table finish.

There’s little hope that the trophy drought ends this season making it 29 barren years, and almost no hope that we can make to Europe either. More and more this is looking like yet another development season where the Blues continue to clear out deadwood while Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche rebuild the squad and playing style while trying to stay within the Premier League Profit & Sustainability regulation, even with a hearing with an independent tribunal looming in October.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Arnaut Danjuma split the vote for top scorer for the Blues, while there a number of different shouts for the Toffees’ Player of the Year, including the current holder of the title Jordan Pickford, as well as DCL, Danjuma, Ashley Young, and James Tarkowski also getting votes.

RBM Season Predictions 23/24 Category 2022-23 Brian F Brian L Calvin Geoff Kevin Pat Tom Peter Trent Category 2022-23 Brian F Brian L Calvin Geoff Kevin Pat Tom Peter Trent PL 1st MCI MCI MCI MCI MCI ARS MCI ARS PL 2nd ARS ARS ARS NEW ARS MCI ARS MCI PL 3rd MUN MUN MUN LIV MNU MUN LIV MUN PL 4th NEW LIV LIV MUN CHE CHE MUN LIV PL 5th LIV NEW NEW ARS LIV TOT CHE AST PL 6th BHA TOT TOT CHE NEW LIV NEW NEW Everton PL: 17th 15th 15th 13th 15th 12th 14th 8th PL 18th LEI SHU WOL LUT NFO NFO BOU NFO PL 19th LEE LUT LUT WOL SHU SHU SHU BOU PL 20th SOU NFO SHU SHU LUT LUT LUT LUT FA Cup Winner: MCI ARS ARS ARS MNU MCI MCI ARS Everton FA Cup: 3rd Rd 3rd Rd 4th Rd 5th Rd 5th Rd 3rd Rd 6th Rd QF EFL Cup Winner: MUN MCI MUN NEW CHE AVL MUN EVE Everton EFL Cup: 3rd Rd 3rd Rd 4th Rd 3rd Rd 4th Rd 4th Rd 5th Rd Winners PL Golden Boot: Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Everton Golden Boot: McNeil Danjuma DCL Danjuma Doucoure DCL DCL Danjuma PL POTY: Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Haaland Rice Everton POTY: Pickford Danjuma Pickford Young Young DCL Tarkowski DCL

Write in your predictions below as well, and we can review next May for added hilarity!