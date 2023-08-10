Forward insists on Everton move, refused to play yesterday

It’s been the on-again, off-again transfer saga of the 2023 summer for Everton. Italy international and Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with the Blues for many weeks now, and there have been all sorts of conflicting rumours about the player’s desire to join the Blues, Leeds not wanting to sell, Everton’s dogged pursuit and everything else in between.

Those in the know on the Toffees’ side have insisted that talks have been simmering away in the background with the player’s agent Claudio Vigorelli reportedly seen in London a couple of weeks ago meeting with Everton’s top brass.

Last night Gnonto did not feature in Leeds side for their Carabao Cup First Round win over Shrewsbury, with manager Daniel Farke after the game making a cryptic comment about the player being ‘not available’ despite being fit, and refusing to say too much more.

Now it looks like matters are coming to a head with club insider El Bobble tweeting earlier that the two clubs were discussing a transfer,

Everton are in negotiations with Leeds United for Wilfried Gnonto. Gnonto was previously left out of the Leeds squad after indicating his desire to leave Leeds to join Everton — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 10, 2023

Soon after that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added that personal terms had already been agreed between the club and the 19-year-old, with a five-year-contract on the table.

Willy Gnonto wants Everton move since July and he hasn’t changed his position. Priority is to join #EFC this summer



The agreement on personal terms is on five year deal — that’s why Gnonto did not make himself available for Leeds.



Everton, on it with Leeds as per @ElBobble. pic.twitter.com/aFQCuWAjwK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Everton are desperately seeking more scoring help from wide positions, and have already added Arnaut Danjuma this summer. While the Blues seem to have struck out with finding right wingers, they are certainly building a stable of players that are versatile enough to switch wings with Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi also doing the same last season.

While any transfer for Gnonto might be too late for the season opener against Fulham on Saturday, it will also allow Demarai Gray to go to the Cottagers after that game is played, likely a move agreed upon by all sides.

More to come on this one, it seems.