Thursday’s Everton News: Ekitike conflict, World Cup roundup, Gueye interest, Onana too expensive

Editor’s Note: Just a quick reminder that our big season preview series will be going live later today, analyzing all the different positional groups and prospects, and of course, our much-anticipated season predictions.

Is a Hugo Ekitike move on or not? Depending on who you’re asking, we have ‘concrete interest’ in him, but are ‘not pursuing a deal’, then they not only have a ‘strong interest’ but have even ‘submitted an offer’, and a loan deal with mandatory buy option clause being discussed. Everton’s silly season is always something to behold.

Feels like this Youssef Chermiti medical has gone on for a while now hasn’t it?

Chermiti medical will happen today — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 9, 2023

With seven Everton Women stars still vying for glory in the World Cup, the round of 16 stage had shocks, controversies and, of course, goals. So which Blues survived the first knockout stage? [RBM]

It is the little details that count.....check out his incredible video about the groundstaff at Finch Farm. Stick around for the whole video, well worth the wait. [EFC]

There is interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli in veteran Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer. [Everton News]

Callum Hudson Odoi has not been given a number at Chelsea meaning his days are now numbered. An opening for Everton? [CFC]

Everton have been drawn away at Doncaster Rovers in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup. The Rovers finished in 18th place last season in League Two, but upset Hull City yesterday in the first round of the competition, beating them 2-1. [RBM]

Dele Alli has suffered a setback in his recovery from hip surgery that has delayed his Everton return. [Daily Mail]

Thankfully, Everton’s Amadou Onana who was on Manchester United’s radar was deemed too expensive. [Daily Mail]

4 years ago today, Alex Iwobi signed for #EFC ✍



Sum up his time at the club using 5 words or less — The-Toffees (@thetoffees_com) August 8, 2023

Didn’t stick around for the whole video? Check out this bit.....

A little-known feature at Finch Farm... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ocATMMwwIc — Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2023

Check out the latest My Everton memory:

“Everton Football Club is in my blood. I was born in Walton to a family of Reds, literally every one of them were Liverpool supporters. Not me, ever. As a young kid I could see the floodlights of Goodison from my bedroom window in Bootle and I was hooked. I had to go see what was happening inside.” [EFC]

What a joy to behold the new Everton Stadium already is!

