Tuesday’s Everton News: Chermiti close, Adams & Solet links, Branthwaite & Dobbin latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Sporting CP v KRC Genk - Pre-Season Friendly
Youssef Chermiti in action for Sporting CP
Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Sporting Lisbon’s 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti continues to be linked with a move to Everton as the two teams prepare to face each other on the weekend. [Zero Zero via BBC]

Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the Toffees had struck a verbal agreement with the Portuguese side for Chermiti. [Fabrizio Romano]

Everton are in a battle to sign Che Adams who has one year left on his Southampton contract. [Football Insider]

Jarrad Branthwaite has discussed his mindset ahead of Everton’s upcoming Premier League season, revealing he is keen to make a positive impression on manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Another suitor for Demarai Gray?!

Sean Dyche has heaped praise on Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin following his pre-season performances. [Echo]

Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet has confirmed he is open to a Premier League move this summer amid interest from England’s top-flight. [Mail Online]

Jarrad Branthwaite is being linked with a move to Manchester United as cover for Lisandro Martinez. [Team Talk]

Everton FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Lewis Storey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Nicoline Sorensen has agreed a one-year contract extension with Everton until the end of June 2024. [EFC]

“I’m so happy to continue my journey with this amazing club. The past eight months have been fantastic, to be back on the pitch enjoying my football is an amazing feeling.

Every member of staff at Everton had been so supportive during my injury rehab and I hope I can repay that support in the season ahead.”

What to Watch

The Women’s World Cup continues with England taking on China and Portugal going up against the U.S. Also, Champions League qualifying continues.

Full schedule of games here.

