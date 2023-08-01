Tuesday’s Everton News: Chermiti close, Adams & Solet links, Branthwaite & Dobbin latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Sporting Lisbon’s 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti continues to be linked with a move to Everton as the two teams prepare to face each other on the weekend. [Zero Zero via BBC]

Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the Toffees had struck a verbal agreement with the Portuguese side for Chermiti. [Fabrizio Romano]

Last week our Stadium Design Concept Guardian @Meisarch visited the site to check the stunning progress of the project which, two years into the build, remains firmly on schedule and is set to be completed in the final months of 2024... pic.twitter.com/Qs9LhUSLHk — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) July 31, 2023

Everton are in a battle to sign Che Adams who has one year left on his Southampton contract. [Football Insider]

Jarrad Branthwaite has discussed his mindset ahead of Everton’s upcoming Premier League season, revealing he is keen to make a positive impression on manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Another suitor for Demarai Gray?!

Excl: #Fulham have verbal agreement with #efc for Demarai Gray but he won't be allowed to leave until Sean Dyche has added to squad.



27-year-old had interest from #cpfc, #Besiktas and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.



Personal terms won’t be an issue.



Story with @ALANMYERSMEDIA — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) July 31, 2023

Sean Dyche has heaped praise on Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin following his pre-season performances. [Echo]

Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet has confirmed he is open to a Premier League move this summer amid interest from England’s top-flight. [Mail Online]

Jarrad Branthwaite is being linked with a move to Manchester United as cover for Lisandro Martinez. [Team Talk]

Nicoline Sorensen has agreed a one-year contract extension with Everton until the end of June 2024. [EFC]

“I’m so happy to continue my journey with this amazing club. The past eight months have been fantastic, to be back on the pitch enjoying my football is an amazing feeling. Every member of staff at Everton had been so supportive during my injury rehab and I hope I can repay that support in the season ahead.”

What to Watch

The Women’s World Cup continues with England taking on China and Portugal going up against the U.S. Also, Champions League qualifying continues.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Away Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Away Kit

Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season, and it's back to the 90s!

The new kit is a nod to two of the more iconic kits from that era.

Use code 'EVEFREESHIP' for free shipping in the UK, one week only. #EFC https://t.co/fZWWlVlM6s — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook