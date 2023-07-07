 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Ndiaye linked, Toure analysis, Dele hope, Piemonte signs

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Liverpool v Everton: U18 Premier League
Jack Tierney back in 2021
Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton set to lose promising defender Ishe Samuels-Smith. [RBM]

The Blues have also lost a part of their attacking force as Ellis Simms is close to joining Coventry City on a permanent deal. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s return to Finch Farm.

18-year-old defender Jack Tierney signs first professional deal. [EFC]

Blues continue to be linked with 23-year-old Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye, a countryman of Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Check out some artist renderings of the restaurant/suite options Everton’s new stadium will have to offer. [EFC]

The Blues are being linked with striker El Bilal Toure, who appears to be quite one-dimensional.

Could Dele Alli make a spark for Dyche and the Blues this season? [Echo]

Demarai Gray haș started off his Jamaican international career just fine, picking up two goals and an assist in three games so far.

Backup keeper Andy Lonergan signs new one-year deal. [EFC]

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite will be eyeing some summer silverware in tomorrow’s U21 Euro Final.

Everton Women complete massive signing of 25-year-old Italian striker Martina Piemonte. [EFC]

