Friday’s Everton News: Ndiaye linked, Toure analysis, Dele hope, Piemonte signs

Everton set to lose promising defender Ishe Samuels-Smith. [RBM]

The Blues have also lost a part of their attacking force as Ellis Simms is close to joining Coventry City on a permanent deal. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s return to Finch Farm.

18-year-old defender Jack Tierney signs first professional deal. [EFC]

Blues continue to be linked with 23-year-old Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye, a countryman of Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Crucial days ahead for Iliman Ndiaye’s future. Olympique Marseille want to sign him but… at their conditions. ✨



There also several Premier League clubs in the race including Everton, keen on signing him since April.

Check out some artist renderings of the restaurant/suite options Everton’s new stadium will have to offer. [EFC]

The Blues are being linked with striker El Bilal Toure, who appears to be quite one-dimensional.

Could Dele Alli make a spark for Dyche and the Blues this season? [Echo]

Demarai Gray haș started off his Jamaican international career just fine, picking up two goals and an assist in three games so far.

The top performers from the Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/R8G9uz59lw — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 5, 2023

Backup keeper Andy Lonergan signs new one-year deal. [EFC]

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite will be eyeing some summer silverware in tomorrow’s U21 Euro Final.

Everton Women complete massive signing of 25-year-old Italian striker Martina Piemonte. [EFC]

