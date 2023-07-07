CONFIRMED: Everton sell Ellis Simms to Coventry City

Oh Ellis, we hardly knew ye’.

Everton today announced that young striker Ellis Simms was leaving the club on a transfer to Coventry City in the Championship. The transfer fee was undisclosed in official channels, but sources seem to indicate it was between £6-8 million with the player completing his medical earlier on Friday.

The Sky Blues are yet to confirm it, but it looks like their star striker Viktor Gyokeres is on his way to Sporting CP in Lisbon for what is expected to be over £20 million, hence the second tier side’s quick movement to replace the Sweden international.

Just yesterday it had been reported that Coventry had edged ahead of Championship rivals Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Swansea City for the 22-year-old who leaves the Toffees having set the world alight at youth level. Simms had just the one senior goal for the Blues in 12 appearances, mostly in stoppage time.

As a youth player he had bagged 41 goals in 45 games for the Under-18s, before scoring a further 17 in 40 games for the Under-23s. Over his various loans spells he had 8 goals in 21 League One games, along with another 7 in 17 Championship games and 5 in 17 Scottish Premiership games.

It his only goal for the first team that will stick longest in the memory however, having sent top Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the cleaners at Stamford Bridge for a crucial equalizer in the run-up to the relegation battle last season.

Here’s wishing Ellis Simms all the very best in his career!