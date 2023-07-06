Simms going to Coventry as Everton clear out continues

Everton only had a couple of striking options last season whenever Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down, and now the Blues are going to be losing one of those options as well. Young centre-forward Ellis Simms has been the subject of a lot of attention from Championship sides, with Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Coventry City all linked with the 22-year-old.

However, news broke earlier today that it was indeed the last of those names that have struck a deal with the Toffees. The Sky Blues have reportedly agreed on a deal for somewhere between £6-8 million for the striker, likely to replace the departing Viktor Gyokeres who looks to be heading to Sporting CB in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Toffees have long been linked with the Swedish international along with a host of bottom half Premier League sides, with some talk from a week ago that the Blues were even willing to include Simms as a makeweight in a transfer for Gyokeres.

Simms was never really able to consistently hold down a spot in the matchday squad, even though he snatched a crucial equalizer away at Stamford Bridge for a huge point late last season. The merry-go-round at the manager spot along with Simms usually playing his best in a two-striker system that Everton rarely set up in pretty much ensured he would be departing.

The burly striker leaves the Blues having managed 281 minutes across 12 league games in two seasons, with that sole goal against Chelsea to his name.

The Toffees’ dire financial situation means that the fire sale that started a couple of seasons ago with the club trying to cash in on star players has now reached all the way down to the youth ranks with bright prospect Ishe Samuels-Smith going to Chelsea for about £4 million, and now Simms departing as well.

Everton have been strongly linked with forwards El Bilal Toure and Wilfried Gnonto in recent days, as well as talk of activating Rodrigo’s release clause from Leeds United. At this point any penny that comes back to the club is a welcome one with the Blues last transfer signing coming way back in early September last year with the arrival of James Garner.

