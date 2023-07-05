Wednesday’s Everton News: Toure bid confirmed, Harwood-Bellis & Saint-Maximin linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton Under-21s midfielder Owen Barker signs first professional deal. [EFC]
Big Dunc departs his managerial role at Forest Green FC. [talkSPORT]
Blues have been linked with 21-year-old Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. [TEAMtalk]
Everton rumoured with shock move for Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin. [90 Min]
Congrats, Dom! Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his partner Sandra Jerze announce they are having a baby.
MK Dons linked with Blues defender Reece Welch. [Football Insider]
It looks like Everton may be facing some competition for El Bilal Toure, as an official bid from the club has been confirmed.
CEO of #UDAlmeria confirmed our yesterday exclusive’s news about El Bilal #Toure with an offer sent by #EvertonFC to the Spanish club.— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 4, 2023
Look at the complete declaration here @pacogregor #EFC #mercato #PL pic.twitter.com/ZJGjK4cyuf
What to Watch
Everton’s James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite will look to lead England to a Under-21 Euros Final berth in their semi-final match today against Israel.
