Wednesday’s Everton News: Toure bid confirmed, Harwood-Bellis & Saint-Maximin linked

Everton Under-21s midfielder Owen Barker signs first professional deal. [EFC]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Big Dunc departs his managerial role at Forest Green FC. [talkSPORT]

Blues have been linked with 21-year-old Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. [TEAMtalk]

Everton rumoured with shock move for Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin. [90 Min]

Congrats, Dom! Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his partner Sandra Jerze announce they are having a baby.

MK Dons linked with Blues defender Reece Welch. [Football Insider]

It looks like Everton may be facing some competition for El Bilal Toure, as an official bid from the club has been confirmed.

Everton’s James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite will look to lead England to a Under-21 Euros Final berth in their semi-final match today against Israel.

Full schedule of games here.

