Tuesday’s Everton News: Toure and Igor links, Sherif signed, Simms being chased

Everton Under-18s striker Martin Sherif has signed his first professional contract, penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2026. [EFC]

“For next season, I want to be in and around the Under-21 side, play well there which could hopefully catch Sean Dyche’s eye. It’s also important for me to keep featuring for Holland because playing for your country is one of the best honours you can achieve.”

Everton continue to be linked with a £34m move for Almeria attacker El Bilal Toure this summer, according to new updates. [Sport Witness]

Everton have already received offers from both Ipswich and Swansea as the race hots up to sign striker Ellis Simms. [Daily Mail]

Everton have been namechecked as interested in Fiorentina’s Brazilian defender Igor, who has also been linked with Fulham. [Fiorentino.It]

Lewis Gibson has signed a permanent deal with Plymouth Argyle having left Everton this summer when his contract ran out. [ToffeeWeb]

Some insight on Bill Kenwright’s potential departure from Paul Brown:

“I still think we’re seeing the end days of Bill Kenwright at Everton. Whether it’s a mistake or not by Moshiri, to leave him on an interim board, is an interesting question. I don’t personally believe that the statement the club made about Moshiri being keen to have his expertise there during this transition period is completely true. Moshiri was in talks to end Kenwright’s time at Everton for quite some time.”

The results for the Fan Advisory Board elections have been announced. [EFC]

Potential investors MSP are firmly committed to fixing the broken relationship between Everton and swathes of its fanbase. [Echo]

