Everton Women’s World Cup Roundup - Matchday 2

As the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup moves into its final round of group games, there have been goals, shocks, heartbreak, all wrapped up in a string of pulsating fixtures.

A total of eight Everton Women players across a quintet of nations are currently competing in the competition, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

So how are they getting on at this critical stage? Let’s find out:

Group B

The Republic of Ireland became the first team eliminated in Group B following defeat to Canada. The Girls in Green led as early as the fourth minute through captain Katie McCabe, but an unfortunate own goal from Megan Connolly, and Adriana Leon’s 53rd minute effort, eliminated Vera Pauw’s team from the competition.

Courtney Brosnan completed her second 90 minutes of the World Cup, and was the busier of the two keepers, making a number of saves against the Olympic champions.

Clare Wheeler was again an unused substitute as Australia suffered one of the shocks of the tournament when they were defeated 3-2 by Nigeria.

Both sides struck in first-half injury time, but it was the African side who raced into a 3-1 lead after the break, doing just enough to hold on for victory despite Alanna Kennedy’s effort deep into injury time.

The result leaves Australia more than likely needing victory over Canada when the two meet in the final group game, or the Republic of Ireland to do them a favour when they take on Nigeria.

Group D

Lauren James’ sublime first-half strike was enough to claim all three points over Denmark and put the Lionesses on the brink of qualification - although this game’s big talking point was the loss of England midfielder Keira Walsh to what looks like a worrying injury.

Denmark had their moments, Katrine Veje and Karen Holmgaard both started the fixture, while Nicoline Sorensen was a second-half substitute, but even the introduction of the tricky Toffee wasn’t enough to truly trouble England.

Denmark take on Haiti in their final group game and know that qualification is very much in the hands of Lars Sondergaard’s side.

Group E

The Netherlands are another nation with qualification in their own hands following what was nearly a huge upset over reigning World champions, USA.

Jill Roord gave the Dutch the lead on 17 minutes, but Lindsey Horan came to her team’s rescue to ensure that honours were even come the final whistle.

Everton’s Katja Snoeijs completed 71 minutes for the Dutch, but struggled to make an impact in the hotly contested encounter which leaves the Europeans on four points and trailing USA only on goal difference.

Vietnam awaits Andries Jonker’s side in the final group game, with the Southeast Asian country yet to claim a point in the competition.

Group G

Nathalie Bjorn enjoyed a wonderful 90 minutes as Sweden ran out 5-0 winners over an Italian side who left the field looking shell-shocked after what they had been subjected to.

Although the Swedes were the better side throughout, it took until five minutes before half time to open the scoring. Amanda Ilestedt, who will grace the WSL next season with Arsenal, netted the opener with a glancing header, before goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius ensured that Milena Bertolini’s side were three down at the break.

Ilestedt made it four five minutes after the restart, before Rebecka Blomqvist added the fifth deep into injury time.

Hanna Bennison could only watch from the sidelines as an unused substitute but will have been delighted with what she saw, as Peter Gerhardsson’s side booked their place in the last 16 in style with one match to spare.