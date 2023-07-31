Monday’s Everton News: Tete & Nusa linked, Dyche talks transfer business

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton beat Stoke City 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the pre-season match highlights below.

“We went to the very end and scored in the 94th, or 95th minute. It’s only pre-season, but it shows the mentality that we’re fighting until the end. The fans were right behind the goal and right behind us the whole game. Hopefully it is going to be a much better season as a team, and for myself. If I have a good season, then I am going to help the team and we need to do better than last season. From what I have seen this week, we look sharp and everyone is ready. I can’t wait,” says midfielder James Garner. [EFC]

“Jarrad [Branthwaite] had an issue in the summer – nothing too major, so they’re his first minutes. Jimmy [Garner] is just coming back in as well. We’re gearing those lads up, because they played in the summer, particularly Jimmy, and therefore we’re just being careful and cautious because we don’t have an abundance of bodies, and we need to make sure everyone is fit and sharp,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dan Meis had only good things to say following a recent visit to the construction site at Bramley-Moore Dock. [EFC]

Everton Women sign goalkeeper Emily Ramsey following impressive loan spell. [EFC]

The new Everton Stadium is set to be selected in upcoming EURO 2028 bid. [Sky Sports]

Everton are reportedly interested in former Leicester winger Tete, who is a free agent after his contract with Ukrainian side Shaktar Donetsk was nullified. [FootballTransfers]

Check out some clips of the Blues in training.

“It’s a tough market. There is only so much that we can do, so we are working very hard - I can assure everyone of that - to construct deals that can work. There is no exact moment until it’s over the line. There have been situations where we have been into where we thought we were going to get it over the line and we don’t - that’s the way it goes. A lack of goals is always a concern because you need to score to win games. We showed in the second half of the season that we needed to find different ways of scoring goals and we are going to have to do that going forwards. That is part of football,” says Dyche regarding the lack of transfer market activity for the Blues. [BBC]

There’s a new name being linked with Everton in recent days. 18-year-old Club Brugges forward Antonio Nusa is apparently being watched by the Blues. [Voetbalkrant, via GOT]

