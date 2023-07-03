Monday’s Everton News: Simms and Gyokeres latest, Wharton linked in swap deal

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The first day I arrived back at Everton, I said to Amadou [Onana], ‘If you have only one guy who you know you can trust 100 per cent, it’s Seamus [Coleman]’…he’s that guy. He showed me during my first few years here, I saw him doing some things and later you would realise exactly why. He is a proper captain and a great player. And not only that, above all of that, above being a footballer, he is a proper human being, a great guy,” says Idrissa Gana Gueye. [EFC]

Check in on all the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Looks like Ellis Simms has plenty of suitors in the Championship.

Everton striker Ellis Simms is attracting interest from Championship sides Swansea City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town. Simms is valued at between £7 million and £10 million. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 2, 2023

Despite rumblings of a move to Sporting Lisbon already lined up, Everton are reportedly still in the mix for striker Viktor Gyokeres. [Football Insider]

“If you had asked me five years ago, what life would be like at 40, I’d have said ‘disappear back to Killybegs, playing Gaelic football; enjoying life with my family – and you’ll never see or hear from me again.’ But me and my family are very happy over here – and I love football. I don’t want to be a coach. I want to be a manager. That’s something I definitely want to do. Here? Aye. In life you have got to have dreams and you have got to say things out loud. If it can happen, why not?” says Coleman. [Daily Mail]

James Garner played the full 90 for England U21s in their 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals of the Euro Under-21 Championship.

Everton defender Lewis Gibson linked with move to Championship side Plymouth Argyle. [Football Insider]

Andros Townsend pens his farewell to the club.

Everton are reportedly looking into a swap deal for Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton, with either Simms or Neal Maupay going the other way. [Football Insider]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook