Everton at Stoke City: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton travel to Stoke-on-Trent on a rainy Tuesday night partly cloudy Saturday afternoon to play hosts Stoke City in the fourth friendly of the pre-season. Without a full complement of players as yet, the Blues have managed two close wins and a stalemate against primarily lower league opposition.

Stoke meanwhile under Alex Neil are closing out their pre-season before they play their first game of the new Championship season against Rotherham. After a 16th place finish in the second tier last season, the Potters will be looking for a better campaign this time around.

Match Details

Competition: Pre-season Friendly #4

Date and start time: Saturday, July 29th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 30,089

Weather: 59°F/15°C, partly cloudy, 5% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; N/A - Canada, beIN Sports 2 Australia, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports - South Pacific

Radio: EvertonFC.com

Live stream: Everton TV*

* Season Ticket, Adult and International Official Members will be able to watch the game against Stoke for free

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Stoke City

Last Meeting

It was only March 2018 when an Everton led by Sam Allardyce (!) came away 2-1 winners from the bet365 Stadium after a Cenk Tosun brace (!!) while the snow came flying down on a somewhat sunny afternoon (!!!).