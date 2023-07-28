 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Boulaye Dia latest, Danjuma’s agent speaks out, Holgate exit

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Tranmere Rovers v Everton XI - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women midfielder Aurora Galli signs new deal. [EFC]

James Tarkowski and Andy Lonergan test their friendship.

I’ve only seen him [Arnaut Danjuma] train once but we already know what he can bring: pace, skills, goals. I think they’re things we needed in our team last year, so I’m sure he’ll be great,” says Michael Keane. [EFC]

Mason Holgate is getting plenty of interest in a potential loan move this summer. [Football Insider]

The elusive Wilfried Gnonto has been spotted on the Leeds bench for their summer friendlies.

With El Bilal Toure on his way to Atalanta, Everton may go after Serie A striker Boulaye Dia, with Neal Maupay headed the other way. [Sport Witness via Tutto Salernitana]

Other reports indicate that the Blues first bid of €16m for Dia was declined, but that the Toffees will be going back with another offer of about €18-20m plus Neal Maupay, who Salernitana were watching last summer. [Sport Witness via TuttoMercatoWeb]

Evertonian YouTube influencer Stillryan has a go at Everton preseason training.

Danjuma’s agent has opened up about the player’s failed Everton move in January. [talkSPORT]

Former Blue James Rodriguez is en-route to Brazil!

What to Watch

Some Women’s World Cup action on today. You can catch Everton take on Stoke City tomorrow in their penultimate preseason friendly.

Full schedule of games here.

