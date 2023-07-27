 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday’s Everton News: Mills & Warrington loaned out, DCL exit rumours, Gnonto & Toure updates

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton Under-21s were beaten 3-0 by Rangers B team in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon. [EFC]

Almeria journalist Paco Gregorio thinks Everton are going to make one more attempt to snatch El Bilal Toure out from under Atalanta’s noses, but they will have to pay more than the Italian side.

Lewis Warrington has joined Plymouth Argyle. The midfielder has signed for the Pilgrims on a season-long loan from Everton. [PAFC]

Royal Blue Mersey takes a look at how the Everton women stars have fared for their respective nations in the opening round of matches of the Women’s World Cup. [RBM]

Andre Gomes could be headed back to Lille, with the French club keen to bring him back. [Echo]

Newcastle United v Everton - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is apparently on Roma’s transfer shortlist which includes West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca as well, Mourinho’s side is under UEFA sanctions so will only take him on loan, something which does not help Everton whatsoever. [Corriere dello Sport]

The Toffees are open to sending Tom Cannon out on loan this summer but the Black Cats could make a permanent bid for him. [Everton News]

Lewis Dobbin says he is fully focused on catching the eye of Everton manager Sean Dyche having returned to the Blues. [EFC]

Juventus teen Samuel Iling-Junior, who is potentially available for a cut-price fee this summer, would be a perfect signing for Everton. [Football Fancast]

