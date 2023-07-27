Thursday’s Everton News: Mills & Warrington loaned out, DCL exit rumours, Gnonto & Toure updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-21s were beaten 3-0 by Rangers B team in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon. [EFC]

Almeria journalist Paco Gregorio thinks Everton are going to make one more attempt to snatch El Bilal Toure out from under Atalanta’s noses, but they will have to pay more than the Italian side.

Es muy probable que lo de El Bilal se cierre hoy. En efecto hay una última intentona del Everton, pero no existen más jugadores involucrados en la operación. La única opción de que los ingleses se lo lleven es que paguen más que el Atalanta, con el que hay trato. Eso me llega. — Paco Gregorio (@pacogregor) July 26, 2023

Lewis Warrington has joined Plymouth Argyle. The midfielder has signed for the Pilgrims on a season-long loan from Everton. [PAFC]

Everton are 'in pole position' to sign Leeds United forward, Wilfried Gnonto.



Latest #EFC transfer news. https://t.co/LhK3bN1tLM pic.twitter.com/dQhOIHM0nd — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) July 26, 2023

Royal Blue Mersey takes a look at how the Everton women stars have fared for their respective nations in the opening round of matches of the Women’s World Cup. [RBM]

Andre Gomes could be headed back to Lille, with the French club keen to bring him back. [Echo]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is apparently on Roma’s transfer shortlist which includes West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca as well, Mourinho’s side is under UEFA sanctions so will only take him on loan, something which does not help Everton whatsoever. [Corriere dello Sport]

The Toffees are open to sending Tom Cannon out on loan this summer but the Black Cats could make a permanent bid for him. [Everton News]

Oxford United are in talks with Everton for youngster Stanley Mills on loan — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 25, 2023

Lewis Dobbin says he is fully focused on catching the eye of Everton manager Sean Dyche having returned to the Blues. [EFC]

Juventus teen Samuel Iling-Junior, who is potentially available for a cut-price fee this summer, would be a perfect signing for Everton. [Football Fancast]

