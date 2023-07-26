 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Gnonto boost, Turkish goalkeeper linked, Toure update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Bolton Wanderers v Everton - Pre-Season Friendly
Lewis Dobbin against Bolton yesterday
Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Everton draw away at Bolton Wanderers 0-0 in their third preseason friendly. [EFC]

Despite conflicting reports, Everton may very well still be in the running for El Bilal Toure.

Whether Toure signs or not, it looks like some more steam is picking up in the Wilfried Gnonto race. [Football Insider]

Everton could also turn their attention to Serie A striker Boulaye Dia if Toure falls out of their grasp. [Sport Witness via La Citta di Salerno]

One certain Blue was having himself a time at The Open golf tournament over the weekend which was being held locally at the Royal Liverpool Gold Club.

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of the Blues in training.

Blues linked with 18-year-old Turkish keeper Deniz Dilmen. [Turkish Football via Sporx]

