Wednesday’s Everton News: Gnonto boost, Turkish goalkeeper linked, Toure update

Everton draw away at Bolton Wanderers 0-0 in their third preseason friendly. [EFC]

Despite conflicting reports, Everton may very well still be in the running for El Bilal Toure.

As per @FabrizioRomano Atalanta want a deal done today, and are pushing very hard, but there is No decision at this point, and Everton are still hopeful they can sign him, let’s see — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 25, 2023

Whether Toure signs or not, it looks like some more steam is picking up in the Wilfried Gnonto race. [Football Insider]

Everton could also turn their attention to Serie A striker Boulaye Dia if Toure falls out of their grasp. [Sport Witness via La Citta di Salerno]

One certain Blue was having himself a time at The Open golf tournament over the weekend which was being held locally at the Royal Liverpool Gold Club.

We've had "Mashed potatoes" and "Light the candle", but "where's the Arteta money Bill" is next level #theopen pic.twitter.com/BVwExUx17P — BangAverageGolf (@GolfBang) July 22, 2023

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of the Blues in training.

Blues linked with 18-year-old Turkish keeper Deniz Dilmen. [Turkish Football via Sporx]

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season, and it's back to the 90s!

The new kit is a nod to two of the more iconic kits from that era.

Use code 'EVEFREESHIP' for free shipping in the UK, one week only. #EFC https://t.co/fZWWlVlM6s — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

