Tuesday’s Everton News: Toure to Atalanta, Branthwaite stays, Gray to leave

Everton and England Under-21s stars James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite have returned to Finch Farm for pre-season training and say they are both highly motivated to forge significant roles in Sean Dyche’s squad this season. [EFC]

Jarrad Branthwaite looks set to stay at Everton, despite loan interest from elsewhere this summer. [Daily Mail]

The Everton Stadium continues to rise out of the Mersey. Check out the latest update from Bramley Moore Dock.

Demarai Gray is ready to leave Everton which will allow the club to offset their summer spending with his sale. The player is likely to choose Crystal Palace over an offer from the cash-flush Saudi Arabian league. [Mail Plus]

Outspoken Red Graeme Souness on the current situation at Everton:

“I have enormous sympathy for Everton fans, having lived in the city for seven years as a player. I know the big and emotional support that Everton supporters carry for the football club. Everton historically are a great football club and it’s sad to see the current situation, I really mean that. People think I’m a Liverpool man, but there should be two great clubs in Merseyside, and it’s just come about by a new owner believing he knew about football and listening to the wrong people and have not bought very well.”

So if El Bilal Toure is heading off to Atalanta, who is the next striker on Everton's radar?

Kelechi Iheanacho and Boulaye Dia are the big names that have been previously linked and still out there. #EFC — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 24, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday are showing interest in Everton forward Tom Cannon amid the Owls’ aim to strengthen their squad, even though the player was recently spotted in Preston where he was on loan last season. [Inside Futbol]

Evertonian and historian David France has called for the club to honour ‘the greatest living Evertonian’ Colin Harvey during their final season at Goodison Park. [Echo]

