Monday’s Everton News: Danjuma announced, Toure latest, Doucoure on Lampard

OFFICIAL: Arnaut Danjuma joins on loan from Villarreal. [RBM]

The Dutch forward will be wearing the iconic #10 jersey this season. [RBM]

Here’s the history of Danjuma’s unique goal celebration, the ‘cobra’. [RBM]

Second time lucky pic.twitter.com/hRC7u25uRP — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) July 23, 2023

ICYMI: Everton reveal new away kit for upcoming season. [RBM]

Everton defeated Wigan Athletic 1-0 and while an Everton XI side drew Tranmere Rovers 1-1 this weekend in joint-squad friendlies. Watch the highlights of both below.

“I’ve said from the minute I signed I can’t wait to play in front of the Everton fans. The fans are fantastic – there were more Evertonians than Wigan fans here today! They were fantastic and I cannot wait to get to Goodison Park and to be playing in front of them,” says Saturday’s goalscorer Ashley Young. [EFC]

Everton Women and Swedish international defender Nathalie Bjorn previews her side’s chances ahead of their Women’s World Cup group opener. [EFC]

Toffees linked target Victor Boniface joins German side Bayer Leverkusen.

England U21s manager and former Blue Lee Carsley discusses the impact of youngsters Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner. [EFC]

Tom Cannon is reportedly close to rejoining Preston North End on loan. [The Northern Echo]

Tom Cannon with my lad at Deepdale this afternoon…..#pnefc pic.twitter.com/k6HmLCLT1Y — Dave Seddon (@Sedds_lep) July 22, 2023

Everton are reportedly working hard to sign long-time target El Bilal Toure. More on the situation with the striker and the competition from Atalanta here. [RBM]

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Almeria striker El Bilal Toure with the 21 year old also talking with Atalanta, decision expected in the next couple of days — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 23, 2023

“It was hard because it was the first time in my career that I didn’t play as much as I want, especially for reasons I don’t know. I was one of the fittest players in the team and someone who always gave everything, so to not be able to help the team in bad moments when we were losing many games in a row was so hard. It was impossible to not play for a year, but I think with him [Lampard] that was the plan. Even if I was training well and fresh, I don’t think he’d put me in the team. It was like he had something personal against me. If the previous manager had stayed a few weeks more, I would have been gone,” says Abdoulaye Doucoure. [Metro via The Athletic]

