Danjuma explains the story behind his unique ‘cobra’ goal celebration

Soon after Everton announced that they had signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal at the second time of asking, the club website published the first interview with the 26-year-old on his thoughts about joining the club.

Late on in the interview the Dutch forward was asked about his ‘snake’ celebration whenever he scores, and Danjuma went on to explain the story behind why he makes the cobra gesture shown in the header picture.

“The reason for my celebration goes back to my childhood. I’m still with the same group of friends and when we were young we were always outside and playing five-a-side. A particular friend of mine, we nicknamed him ‘The Cobra’ because of the way he played football. “They are all still together and very supportive, they are always in the stadium, they’ve always supported my career and are part of me. “We’re all still together and as part of that togetherness and it’s my way of saying thank you to them. The cobra [celebration] is for my friends, they were with me and they are still with me.”

The Toffees will certainly be hoping Danjuma gets to show off his cobra celebration as many times as possible this coming season after a campaign in which they only registered 35 goals in 38 games.