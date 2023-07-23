Arnaut Danjuma Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal in La LIga. The Dutchman becomes the second Blues signing of the summer transfer window after Ashley Young was confirmed last week.

The new Everton player has been handed the iconic #10 jersey. Speaking after his signing when asked about his choice of the number, Danjuma said -

“I think it speaks a lot about the confidence. I’m very grateful the club has offered me the number as well, it’s a massive thing. I will try and honour the number as good as possible and try and make sure the number gets the respect it deserves.”

The player broke through at the senior level at Club Brugges in Belgium where he wore #47. That earned him a move to the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth where he spent two seasons, wearing #14 in the first year and then #10 the next.

He then was picked up by Villarreal who he’s then been with for two season, wearing #15 and then #9 before his loan move to Tottenham (spurning Everton!) where he was assigned the #16 squad number for the back half of last season.

Danjuma will give Sean Dyche plenty of experience and versatility, with the 26-year-old playing anywhere across the front line, much like Richarlison did before him.

The 10 shirt at Everton has had a long and colorful history, with Anthony Gordon wearing it last before Danjuma. Just during the Premier League era some of the more well-known names to have worn the shirt include Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney, Romelu Lukaku, Gerard Deulofeu, Royston Drenthe, Mikel Arteta, Thomas Gravesen, Simon Davies, Duncan Ferguson, Stephen Hughes, Don Hutchison, Gary Speed and Barry Horne, and a number of iconic players in the club’s history before that.

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton squad number history here.