CONFIRMED: Everton sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal

Six months after he was first lined-up to join the Blues, Arnaut Danjuma is finally an Everton player.

The Netherlands international has joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Villarreal to become Everton’s second signing of the summer.

Danjuma was on the brink of joining Everton in January, even going as far as posing in an Everton shirt at Finch Farm. But the sacking of Frank Lampard saw the 26-year-old get cold feet and he ended up joining Tottenham.

That move did not prove a success, yielding just two goals in 12 appearances, and Spurs opted against making the move permanent.

That January snub did not deter Everton in going back in for Danjuma, fighting off interest from AC Milan to finally secure his signature.

Speaking about the move Danjuma said:

“It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here. It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud. “I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the club and it’s second time lucky for me. “I know I did not move to the club in January, that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time, but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now. I am very grateful to be at the club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans as well. “I hope to bring a lot of goals and a lot of assists. The manager has clearly improved the team and there is a process ahead with him in charge that I am very excited to be a part of. “I am very eager to perform and very determined to contribute to the entire club. There’s no vein in my body that doubts my quality, and I’m very determined to now show that for the Evertonians.”

Danjuma began his career in the Netherlands with PSV and then NEC Nijmegen before joining Belgian side Club Brugge in 2018. There he scored six goals and four assists in 25 appearances over two seasons, prompting AFC Bournemouth sign him for €15 million in August 2019 for their Premier League campaign.

Injuries restricted him to just 14 league appearances as the Cherries were relegated at the end of that season but he shone during their Championship campaign the following year, scoring 17 goals and adding eight assists as Bournemouth reached the play-offs, though they failed to bounce straight back to the top flight.

Villarreal moved for Danjuma that summer where he scored 16 goals in all competitions as the Yellow Submarine reached the Champions League semi-finals.

A right-footed forward who plays on the left and upfront, Danjuma looks to be a belated replacement for Richarlison and a much-needed goal threat to boost an anaemic Everton attack that scored just 34 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, the second-worst record in the league.